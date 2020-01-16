There was some hope that the 92nd Oscar nominations might reflect more diversity after the Golden Globes recognized Awkwafina for her lead role in “The Farewell” (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; she was the first Asian American win the award) and gave Director Bong Joon Ho the Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language award for “Parasite,” making him the first South Korean to win. There was Cynthia Erivo nominated for “Harriet” and Eddie Murphy for “Dolemite is My Name” to bring some color to the acting categories. However, the only women nominated in the directing categories were in the Documentary and Animated Features. Sadly, when the Oscar nominations were announced Monday morning, the only actors adding any diversity to the field were Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory,” and Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”. And worse, the only women nominated are the co-producers of some features, the co-director of International Feature “Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska (also nominated in the Documentary Feature category) and a few women in Documentary Features: “American Factory” co-director Julia Reichert, “The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa, and “For Sama” co-director Waad Al-Kateab.
Once again the hashtag #OscarSoWhite is trending. Perhaps it would be more representative to say #OscarSoWhiteMale. At least “Little Women” was nominated in the Best Feature Category, but to give the film a nomination for Best Picture, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Costume Design and Music (Original Score) and to not nominate Greta Gerwig in the directing category seems to defy logic. What does a director do if not to make all those brilliant choices? It feels like it’s another year for the Oscars to recognize films that celebrate white men and their violent tendencies. The recognition is for the directors wrangling big budgets and big action pieces.
Want to watch the nominated films? Here’s hoping you caught “Ford V Ferrari” when it screened here in Telluride last month. “JoJo Rabbit” screened for a week at The Nugget before it closed for renovations, but you can catch “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “I Lost My Body” and “Klaus” on Netflix. Many of the documentary and international features can be found on streaming sites: “Honeyland” (Hulu), “For Sama” (PBS Frontline website), “American Factory” (Netflix), “The Edge of Democracy” (Netflix), “Two Popes” (Netflix) and “Missing Link” (Hulu). “Little Women” and “1917” are still playing in theaters.
We’re lucky to be able to see the Oscar Nominated Shorts at the Palm Theater. Palm Arts Presents 2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films Feb. 1 (Animated & Live Action) at 6 p.m. and Feb. 2 (Animated & Documentary) at 6 p.m. There’s also free community screenings and opera at the Palm: “Full Metal Jacket” Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. and MET Opera HD Feb. 1 at 11 a.m.
There’s also Mountainfilm short films screening at the Wilkinson Library Jan. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m.
