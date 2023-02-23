Vying for your attention this week at The Nugget, a remake of a Swedish film (“A Man Called Ove”) and a Belgian film that won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Both films are tear-jerkers elevated by one exceptional performance. In the American remake of “Ove,” now called “A Man Called Otto,” Tom Hanks lends his charm and star power, but the stellar performance is by another actor. In “Close,” it’s the young star who radiates joy and heartbreak.
I loved the film “A Man Called Ove.” The book written by the prolific writer Fredrik Backman is also a charmer. It’s interesting that all his book covers feature character’s backs (from his last name, Backman, perhaps?). In 2019, I wrote in my review of the book, “I’m not sure we need a remake starring Tom Hanks, but if it introduces more Americans to this author, that’s a good thing.”
Having a well-known American star as the lead character, a despondent neighborhood grouch, is a wise choice. Tom Hanks is beloved and rarely plays an unlikable character. When Otto attempts suicide, the audience is sure to laugh with relief when he fails. This plot twist is darkly comic but not as dark in tone as the Swedish film or book. The American version has lightened the tragedy and made our central character more loveable.
Stealing the limelight in every scene is the vibrant performance of Mariana Treviño. The Mexican actress plays Marisol as a force of nature. She unknowingly thwarts Otto’s suicide attempts. Her zest for life (and delicious cookies) bring Otto out of his darkness. He finds he needs to be needed and his life’s work isn’t done. She’s the reason to see the film.
Swiss director Marc Forster is a good choice for the remake. He directed one of my favorite films, “Stranger Than Fiction,” and is clearly skilled at eliciting good performances from actors. I enjoyed the small updates: the Mexican wrestling toys, the updated spin on the Malcolm character. What was missing was the reason for Otto’s rejection of his friend, Reuben. It’s made to seem that it’s about his choice of cars and not about the “coup” that forced Otto out as the head of the neighborhood association.
The remake is still poignant and life-affirming. Hanks is good in the role, sincere in his portrayal — it’s just clear he’s not as bitter or despondent as to be beyond redemption. The supporting characters seem as if they’re from the Swedish film and that’s a good thing. It’s the cast of quirky characters that give the film life.
Where the “Otto” film is set in a cold winter suburb, “Close” is a bright summer day in the Belgian farmland. The film opens with our two young boys running through a field of sun-dappled flower beds. Like young colts, frisky and full-of-life, these two friends race about playing games of knights and war. Director Lukas Dhont clearly has a way with child actors. His previous film, “Girl” (2018), was also a wonderful coming-of-age film. He re-teams with the same writer here, Angelo Tijssens.
“Close” shares a similarity with “Otto” in a pivotal tragedy that changes the narrative. The young actors, Eden Dambrine (Léo) and Gustav de Waele (Rémi), play friends that have grown up together and have an easy affection with one another. When kids at school make remarks about their closeness, Léo shrugs off their comments. However, Rémi seems to see their casual physical affection through the eyes of their classmates. He begins to pull away from his friend and joins a sports team to develop more masculine attributes.
This simple narrative about a pivotal moment in two boys’ lives is full of joy and angst and grief. Dambrine has such an innocence about him that when he looks at Rémi as Léo, there’s no denying the love he feels. It’s a remarkable performance and he is equally skilled at showing his grief, bewilderment and feelings of guilt and shame. It’s a lot to pack into one character’s performance and especially from such a young actor.
Both films left me in tears. “Close” was my pick for the best international film I was able to see last year. It’s not just moving, there are scenes of beauty and longing that stick with you. “A Man Called Otto” is a good remake, but I preferred the original. I’m glad I saw the film for the wonderful performances of the cast. And you don’t have to choose between them, as they’re both screening this week at The Nugget.
Drinks with Films Ratings:
“Close” 5 glasses of fresh milk out of 5
“A Man Called Otto” 2 cups of coffee served in Sonya’s beautiful teacups out of 5
