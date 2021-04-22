The annual Academy Awards show is this Sunday night, and what are you going to do about it?
Like many people, your answer may be, “Absolutely nothing.”
“Neither intimate looks into stars’ living rooms nor scantily clad pop stars performing provocative hits have been able to stop audiences from tuning out awards shows this year,” the New York Times recently pointed out. “Now, as Hollywood prepares for a coronavirus-delayed Academy Awards telecast … it is faced with the ultimate doomsday scenario: that the viewing public is ready to toss its premier showcase into the entertainment dustbin, plopped next to variety shows. Oscar, meet Lawrence Welk and his bubbles.”
If you’re a movie fan, you’ve likely already consumed many of this year’s Academy Awards nominees online. Most have been there for months: “Sound of Metal,” for example, with a star turn by Riz Ahmed as a drummer in a punk-metal band slowly losing his hearing — nominated for best picture, actor (Ahmed), supporting actor, original screenplay, sound and editing — can be viewed on Amazon.
“Mank,” dubbed a “sumptuous evocation of Hollywood’s Golden Age” by the Times — is up for more Oscars than any other film this season. It’s available on Netflix. And so it goes.
Tracking down movies on streaming services works, as far as it goes. But when it comes to bundles of bite-sized films — the so-called Oscar Shorts — it may be easier, more satisfying and more charitable to take them all in in one go.
For a number of years — except the last one — short Animated, Live Action and Documentary nominees have screened in advance of the big awards show in select cinemas. As theaters have begun reopening, they are again screening Oscar shorts. (Indeed, these are some of the first films the art house IFC Cinema in Greenwich Village chose to screen once the theater reopened.)
Unfortunately, no venues in the San Juans look to be screening Oscar Shorts this year. If your travel plans include an urban center this weekend — perhaps to the Front Range — you can likely catch these movies in-person at a local cinema along with other movie-lovers (don’t forget your mask). The films are currently screening at more than 200 in-person venues, including at the Landmark Mayan, the historic art house cinema located at 110 Broadway in Denver.
Alternatively, you can watch the films online by visiting tickets.oscar-shorts.com/tickets. The Shorts’ “Virtual Cinema” program allows you to make a donation to a nonprofit venue you may favor through the purchase of admission (the theater receives a cut of the proceeds). It’s a way of giving back to a venue that can’t open (yet) to the public, after a long, financially challenging year. The shorts’ Virtual Cinema program allows you to watch the Oscar nominees and make a simultaneous contribution, for example, to small venues like the Taos Center for the Arts, Salida’s Steamplant Theatre or the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder.
“Click on any theater you wish to support, even if you don’t live in that area,” Carter Pilcher, the founder of Shorts TV network (sponsor of the Virtual Cinema program) has said. “From the fans to the theaters to the filmmakers themselves, the support we’ve received this year for the theatrical and virtual cinema releases has been absolutely remarkable. We’ve been overwhelmed by audiences’ passion for (this year’s) Oscar Nominated Shorts,” whether viewed in-person this season or at home. It “speaks to the amazing creativity of the filmmakers, as well as the enduring love of our rich cinematic tradition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.