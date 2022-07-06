The exhibits, and the artists, are ever changing. That is the point of Art Walk, the monthly event that celebrates art works in galleries around town.
Yet tonight (Thursday), it’s not just the works (and the artists) that will be different. In some cases, the medium itself will change, too. The literary arts, for example, will be the focus in the Telluride Transfer Warehouse, when poet Peter Waldor, of Trout Lake, and Lisa Flowers, of Nederland, read at a free Talking Gourds poetry presentation, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The historic Transfer Warehouse itself is undergoing a creative transformation; indeed, the person responsible for its redesign, Tom Kundig of Olson Kundig Architects, will be in town next week to discuss plans for the new/old space during a festival that is itself a celebration of the arts and design. The festival is Telluride Art + Architecture, which will take place from July 11-17 (a complete schedule of events is at tellurideartandarchitecture.com.).
The venues are also changing at Art Walk this evening: “It feels like lots of new things are happening; new spaces. Like things are being shaken up a bit,” said Austin Halpern, Telluride Arts’ exhibitions and events manager. And like barriers are being broken down: poetry readings can feel a tad formal and intimidating to some, Halpern pointed out. Hosting it in the warm, casual, communal ambience of the Transfer Warehouse “will invite a lot of people to drop by, and experience poetry and spoken-word performances in a new way,” Halpern said.
A total of 22 venues are hosting new exhibits and displays tonight, not including the Transfer Warehouse.
“A few of the venues are different,” Halpern said. “Lustre gallery” — which is hosting an inventory sale — “has moved.” The gallery is now located at 101 West Colorado Ave. (enter through Ethos). WOOF! Telluride, birthplace of the famous photo featuring shockingly well-behaved Golden Retrievers — even for Goldens — on a gondola between downtown and Mountain Village, has relocated to 307 E. Colorado Ave. “They’re located right up by MiXX,” Halpern said, which is hosting a solo collage show by Brenda Bogart, inspired by Colorado’s iconic wildlife.
“It’s kind of exciting,” Halpern said, “like a new center for art in town.”
Adding to the excitement in that eastern part of town is the opening of the latest iteration of Slate Gray gallery — dubbed Slate Gray South — located in exhibit space formerly occupied by the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art. One of the highlights of tonight’s exhibits is there, a show entitled Doorways of Ominous Portent, featuring the works of surrealist image-maker Jerry Uelsmann and his former wife, photographer Maggie Taylor. (“Mr. Uelsmann’s dreamlike imagery seems to ignore the laws of gravity and rationality, much as the paintings of Rene Magritte did,” New York Times critic Richard Sandomir wrote in his obituary of Uelsmann, who passed away in April.)
“Maggie and Jerry are pioneers of darkroom photography,” Halpern noted. “It’s a real treat to see work of this caliber right here in Telluride,” and perhaps fitting that these works are displayed in an iconic space (the gallery of fine art was open for three decades).
Another highlight tonight is Rebecca McFarland’s exhibit, “The Beauty of Imperfections,” at Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery — portraits of women that “involve layers of collage and acrylic paint followed by sanding to reveal the cracks and decay beneath the grace and allure of beauty.”
“This is Rebecca’s first solo show,” Halpern said. “She’s incredibly proud and excited. As part of the show, she’s created a series of 5-by-8s” paintings all from recycled materials — a wall of small paintings on a big grid. She’s donating the proceeds of that project to the restoration of the Transfer Warehouse,” a space whose crumbling walls — to be preserved in its elegant redesign — is itself a monument to the passage of time, and beauty.
For more on tonight’s exhibits, visit telluridearts.org.
