An employee of a small town like Ridgway wears many hats.
Pam Kraft, for example, is Ridgway’s town clerk and treasurer.
She’s also a music lover, and coprogrammer of the Ridgway Concert Series, which will soon begin its 15th season in Hartwell Park.
Music industry employees who can find the Next Great Act are said to have golden ears, and Kraft and her compadre, Rob Miller of Pickin Productions, are pretty darn close in that department. Lukas Nelson, Lake Street Dive, Billy Strings, Eileen Jewell, Carolyn Wonderland and the Allman-Betts Band have all played Hartwell Park, where audiences have been lucky enough to see them for free.
All have created a subsequent problem for Kraft and Miller. As she put it, “We’ve hit it big with so many names, so many times.” After playing Ridgway, “We could no longer afford them.”
Not that these superb musicians — who were on the brink of stardom when Kraft and Miller brought them here — would be invited again, anyway.
“We don’t bring anybody back,” Kraft explained. “There are too many amazing people out there. We focus on always bringing in somebody new, and changing up our genres, every show and every year.”
Miller is out of the country, but he corresponded with the Planet about this year’s acts.
“In 15 years of booking this series, a few things have become clear,” Miller wrote. “One is that Ridgway loves to dance and loves a great show, simple as that. Although we’ve presented acts such as Billy Strings, Lake Street Dive and Lukas Nelson, when we do, we draw too many people in. It’s great to work with artists that create a buzz around western Colorado,” but then the result is, “neighbors can’t find each other, lines to get a beer get too long, and we lose what the community loves most: celebrating the summer together with friends. It all becomes something else. So, this affects who we select to play, as does striving for diversity in our lineup.”
As a result, Miller said, there has been a slight shift in approach in recent years: “We’ve taken some of the budget that might have gone into booking a bigger headliner and moved it into the opening acts. This year, the first person to take the stage will be one of this country’s greatest songwriters and performers, Darrell Scott.” (Scott’s songs have been recorded by Garth Brooks, the Chicks, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and many other artists, according to Allmusic.com.)
“He’ll be opening for a musician I’ve wanted to work with for years,” Miller continued, “L.A.’s Nick Waterhouse, with his eight-piece band, which includes the great ‘Moist’ Paula Henderson,” (“one of the world’s most distinctive, and highly sought after baritone saxophonists,” according to New York Music Daily).
“And that’s only the beginning,” Miller added. Subsequent weeks bring San Francisco band Con Brio (“with their exciting new lead singer”) and “New Orleans showman Shamarr Allen” to the Hartwell Park stage.
“It’s going to get funky,” Miller said.
Week three highlights “two different female powerhouse mandolin players,” AJ Lee and Sierra Hull, “fresh off Telluride Bluegrass.” “And finally, blues great Corey Harris opens the show that we didn’t get to end last year.”
As Kraft explained, just this once, she and Miller are breaking their own rule not to invite the same act back. “We are bringing back Ozomotli,” she said.
The band’s eclectic Latin-funk-jazz-salsa sounds — “A busy, heady mix,” in the words of Allmusic critic Stephen Thomas Erlewine, that add up to music “dense,” “exciting” and “daring.” Maybe too exciting: “Everybody was so cranked up” for the last act of the final concert last year, “and BOOM!” Kraft said. “Halfway through Ozomotli’s show, we had an outrageous lightning storm right over the park. The music just had to end. Everybody was so disappointed!”
“So we’ve brought them back to bring the series home this year,” Miller said. “We’re really proud of each of these bands and can’t wait to get started on July 7. Don’t be late. The show starts at 6 p.m.”
