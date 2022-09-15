A James Webb Space Telescope NIRCam composite image (above) of the planet Jupiter from July 27. “The Great Red Spot, a famous storm so big it could swallow Earth, appears white here … as do other clouds,” NASA has explained, because these features are reflecting a lot of sunlight. “The numerous bright white ‘spots’ and ‘streaks’ are likely very high-altitude cloud tops of convective storms,” Webb scientist Heidi Hammel has said. (Photo courtesy of NASA)