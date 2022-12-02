The days are growing shorter, and soon, Winter Solstice gatherings will herald “the return of the light.”
This reporter fielded an invitation to one such event on Friday afternoon.
Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer might say, not so fast. Indeed, on Friday, the award-winning poet — a co-founder of the Talking Gourds Poetry Club, along with fellow scribe Art Goodtimes — was heading to Denver to teach a workshop, and offer a reading, titled “Deeper Into the Dark,” “an evening of poetry that celebrates these lengthening nights and all dark has to teach us.”
“I’m thrilled about it,” Trommer said frankly. “There’s all this light shtick,” she added of social pressures to buck up — to put on a good face. “It’s interesting that our culture vilifies the dark. It’s insidious, honestly,” Trommer went on. “The dark teaches us so many life lessons: to slow down, and to open up our senses. It is regenerative and generative, and a space for dreaming.”
“When they sing it is a kind of love,” she wrote earlier this year in a poem titled “Crickets.”
…You could say it’s just a wingstroke
that makes a pulse of sound
that joins with all
the other pulses
to form a river of music,
and you would be right.
But there are many ways
To face the dark.
One is to hide.
One is to prowl.
One is to bring
the bright music
of your body
and offer it
to the night.
Finding music, and one’s muse, in times of fear and sadness is the poet’s great challenge.
“Why should we choose to honor those that die on the field of battle?” William Butler Yeats wrote. “A man may show as reckless a courage by entering the abyss of himself.” Trommer takes up that particular gauntlet continually, because every day she writes a poem.
“A daily practice means showing up, and being curious about what’s there, and I can say that’s been essential for me,” she said (you can follow along at wordwoman.com). On Tuesday, Trommer will share her poetry, and discuss her process, with listeners on Zoom, at the Talking Gourds’ online iteration of its monthly poetry gatherings, dubbed Bardic Trails. “It’s the first local reading I’ve done since my book ‘Hush’ came out, in 2020,” Trommer said. And then she caught herself: of course, this isn’t a local reading. It will be worldwide.
One bright spot of the pandemic has been online gatherings, “which have been a great way to reach poets not only from our region, but from all over the world,” said Joanna Spindler, San Miguel County’s Poet Laureate and the host of Bardic Trails’ gatherings the first Tuesday of every month on Zoom. “Rosemerry is taking the series out on a high note” for 2022, Spindler said. “She’s an incredible resource of knowledge and poetic wisdom in our region, and as the co-founder of Talking Gourds, it’s wonderful that she’s continuing to share her gifts” with audiences from all over.
Following Trommer’s reading Tuesday, there will be a Q&A, and a chance for audience members to share a reading themselves, perhaps related to the evening’s one-word prompt, ‘Adjust.’
On the subject of prompts, Trommer is finishing a book of them. “The book will be a companion for the second volume of a work entitled “Poetry of Presence: An Anthology of Mindfulness Poems,” she said. Her own new book of poetry, “All the Honey,” will be out in April of next year. Phyllis Cole-Dai, co-editor of “Poetry of Presence,” called it “an outpouring of love from a poet who understands: the world that breaks your heart is the same world that knits it together.”
Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer is the guest reader at Bardic Trails’ gathering online Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. The series, which is sponsored by the Telluride Institute and the Wilkinson Public Library with support from Telluride Arts and Between the Covers Bookstore, continues Jan. 3. Visit telluridelibrary.org for a link to the meeting Tuesday, and to learn about upcoming readings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.