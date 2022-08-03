The free Sunset Music Series continues tonight (Thursday) with a regional music feature of Calle 66 at Mountain Village’s Sunset Plaza from 6-8 p.m. The Albuquerque outfit specializes in salsa by pulling world influences from places like Puerto Rico, Cuba, Colombia, Argentina and Peru.
If the diverse mix of salsa sounds didn’t give it away, the show will be full of infectious grooves and dancing, which is exactly what the band aims to serve up.
“We’ve been catering to everyone who loves salsa dance,” founding lead singer Jackie Zamora previously told the Albuquerque Journal.
Teddy Errico, who has produced the series since 2011 operating as the Telluride Society for Music and in partnership with Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA), said “Its always a treat to see Latin salsa in Telluride. It’s a great way to meld the community in a fun way,” he said. “Jackie Zamora and Calle 66 have always been on my radar as a way to diversify the lineup, but also feature a great musical talent from within the region. We certainly are expecting a great turnout.”
This year’s series is a bit different from years past, particularly the inclusion of back-to-back shows most weeks. Featuring three concerts for the past three weeks was the result of a later start than usual, as Errico wasn’t sure he could use the Telski-owned plaza until nearly a month into the summer season. But after receiving the green light, Errico got to work booking as many bands as possible throughout July and August in putting together the 10-act concert series schedule. He admitted he wasn’t sure how the back-to-back schedule would be received, but the shows have been well attended so far.
“With such a late start in producing the series and the monsoon weather, we have certainly had our challenges with the back-to-back shows. That being said, the attendance has been solid as we are seeing typical Wednesday attendances of approximately 1,000, and Thursdays have drawn about half of that. It just seems that there is a lot of competition for social events these days, too,” he added.
The series wraps up next week on Wednesday, Aug. 10, with a local music feature highlighting hometown talent Chrome Velvet and Niceness.
“Surprisingly hard, achingly smooth,” is how Chrome Velvet describes the musical mix of funk, rock, oldies and soul. A popular local wedding band, Chrome Velvet has the chops to melt faces in a more traditional concert setting as well.
Similarly, Niceness is a familial gathering of vibrantly diverse personalities rallying around personal, socio-political and environmental issues, according to the band’s bio. Among its ranks include activists, an organic farmer, a life coach, a permaculture designer, a Buddhist bodybuilder champ, two music teachers, an adventurer, an arborist entrepreneur and a doctor of psychology. The Colorado-grown band also has the rare distinction of being fronted by firebrand female vocalist, Koral Delatierra, who oozes shamanistic charisma and hypnotizes with seductively stirring vocals, while upholding a fierce commitment to “art in action” ethos.
“We want people to come to Niceness shows for the quality of the music and our message, and because we have something to say,” Delatierra said.
Check it out, along with the band’s brand of rocking reggae, for yourself next week.
The Sunset Music Series is free to the public thanks to presenting sponsor TMVOA, the Telluride Society for Music, and the Telluride Ski and Golf Company. Supporting sponsors include Broker Associate Teddy Errico of LIV Sotheby's International Realty, The Peaks Resort and Spa, By Sutton, Telluride Brewing Company, The Village Market and the Town of Mountain Village. The event is held rain or shine.
