Next month Telluride native Max Walker-Silverman will premiere his first feature-length film, “A Love Song,” at the Sundance Film Festival, home of independent American cinema and a dream come true for him and his film crew.
“This film is very independent and very American, so we hope this will be a proud part of that tradition,” Walker-Silverman said.
Over the past several years Walker-Silverman and his film crew — a mix of friends and colleagues from Telluride and New York, where he attended NYU’s film school and earned a graduate degree in screenwriting and directing — have been finding ways to reimagine the iconic West in a kinder light.
“Our broader mission is to share stories of gentle people in tough places and to dig a deep well in a particular place which is here, where we live,” he explained.
“A Love Song” features two childhood sweethearts — now both widowed — who come together for an evening by a lake in the mountains. The film is about solitude, rebirth, finding beauty in small things and posits the question, “What is love when it’s not shared with anyone?”
Walker-Silverman not only wrote the film for its Telluride location, but also specifically for legendary actors Dale Dickey and Wes Studi because they strike him as “rare and genuine people — real people.”
“These are characters who have hardly been allowed to fall in love in film,” he explained. “Or to experience love. I hope that it will be refreshingly honest and beautiful to see people like this having a romance on screen.”
The film, Walker-Silverman added, is contemporary and “painted with a brush of the surreal,” which he hopes will help the audience relax into and trust in a “strange and beautiful new world.” He points out that there’s an “anachronistic nature” to some of the characters who are out of place and out of time, as many people of the West are.
“I hope we captured a portrait of some of the beloved and gentle eccentrics and oddballs that populate this place and who make life here richer and more textured,” he noted.
The film’s producer, Jesse Hope, also a Telluride native, worked as a producer for Walker-Silverman’s two previous shorts, which were filmed locally as well as shown around the world: “Lefty Righty” (2018), about a cowboy and his daughter, showed at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, a prestigious short film festival; and “True Boys of Summer” (2019), which features local Guatemalan men and won the Jury Prize at South by Southwest.
“We learned a lot with this film,” Walker-Silverman said. “Because the scale of a feature production is in many ways similar to the shorts we’ve been doing — a small crew, a small cast, shot out and around Norwood — we’d done all those things before. But there’s an architecture that has to be built around a feature as there are more business considerations and we had some great help with all of that.”
While Walker-Silverman wrote, produced, directed and edited the feature film, he said he’s come to love writing and the routine that it brings the most.
“Also, I really like being on set because it’s so strange and unpredictable and fun,” he added.
Both Walker-Silverman and Hope credit many local boots-on-the-ground who helped with the film, including both their moms — Lindsey Walker, who served as production manager, and Robin Hope, who was the bookkeeper — along with a host of others who donated rooms, a dog, brought food or costumes, and volunteered time.
The film was shot over four weeks in the fall of 2020 in Norwood, primarily at Miramonte Reservoir, and includes recurring shots of Lone Cone and cameos from a rowdy group of locals. Because the film was shot during COVID, the crew and the cast — about 12 people total — lived and operated in a highly controlled and protective bubble.
“We were totally dependent upon our friends and neighbors and the good citizens of Norwood and Telluride to supply everything,” Walker-Silverman said.
“Everyone quarantined and there were serious and regular testing requirements. The medical centers were so kind to accommodate our whole crew,” Hope added.
Given that Sundance is also a film market, Walker-Silverman will navigate distribution and business opportunities for the film moving forward, including an appearance at the Berlin Film Festival in mid-February.
“I want to express so much gratitude to the towns of Telluride and Norwood, and to all the people who took care of and showed interest in and supported us,” he said. “We think of the film as the result of all the best pieces of living in a small town, and we hope to do these communities proud.”
According to the Associated Press, there will be 82 feature-length films presented this year at Sundance, culled from over 3,700 submissions. “A Love Song” will premiere opening night, Jan. 20, at the Library Center Theatre in Park City, Utah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.