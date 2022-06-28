Sometimes a nice summer evening with a book can’t be beat. There’s something about words and weather this time of year that just fit together. The folks at the Wilkinson Public Library and Between the Covers Bookstore know this, which is why they’ve teamed up to create the local authors series Authors Uncovered.
This week, on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s Magazine Room, local Wendy Brooks will read passages from her new memoir “Once Upon a Lifetime.” The book by the Telluride Academy founder is sure to conjure up a range of emotions, as organizers have explained that those in attendance should expect to be brought to tears and goaded to laughter by stories of her life in and out of Telluride, according to a news release.
Brooks offers the perspective of someone who has witnessed the town's many changes since the 1970s, when it was a dying mining town just before it became a raucous hippie hang out and then the slick ski destination many know it to be today.
“Wendy will regale us with stories of 1970s and ’80s rough-and-tumble Telluride, as well as stories from her generally colorful life, like the time she met Cesar Chavez. This is everyone’s chance to ask questions of someone who was here before the ski area opened and watched it all happen. Do not miss it,” said Laura Colbert, the library’s adult programs specialist.
As always, Between the Covers Bookstore will be on hand selling copies of “Once Upon a Lifetime,” and there will be a chance to ask questions and have your copy signed after the reading.
The reading series has been well attended so far this summer and is only gaining popularity, by all accounts. Last week, Norwood author Craig Childs visited the library’s outdoor patio to read from his newest book, “Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau.” Around 50 people attended, as Childs played his wooden flute and talked about his creative process. The evening lasted just over an hour, finishing with a signing.
Earlier this month, Ophir’s own and former CIA agent Robert Baer was the featured author in reading from his latest "The Fourth Man: The Hunt for a KGB Spy at the Top of the CIA and the Rise of Putin's Russia.” Always an interesting read and speaker, Baer outlined the interviews and connections he made while putting together the book that suggests a high-ranking official may have been a Russian spy, even though no one has ever been formally arrested in connection to the “fourth man” theory.
On July 11, longtime local Susan Kees, who is the author of the original “Telluride Hiking Guide,” will be at the library to chat about her memoir, “Tandem Rowing.”
“From Wyoming to Mexico, an 1,800-mile adventure of a lifetime. Marriage itself is a journey, but this couple also embarked on an 1,800-mile adventure from the headwaters of the Colorado River — its tributary, the Green River in Wyoming — to its terminus in Mexico's Sea of Cortez,” according to a news release. “Author Susan Kees and her husband Bill made the trip after 30 years of marriage, as they were becoming grandparents. They traveled in a raft, a motorless watercraft with custom rigging and two sets of oars so that they could row in tandem. ‘Tandem Rowing’ is not just a travelogue but a reflection on life, aging, and relationships, and an intimate portrait of a river that pulses through the landscape like the heartbeat of the earth.”
For more information on the upcoming Authors Uncovered events, as well as all library happenings, visit telluridelibrary.org.
