I'm not an equestrian or from Wales. I'm not from NYC or Latinx. I'm not even a big fan of musicals. But I am a fan of stories about achieving your dreams. “Dream Horse” is based on the true story of how one woman's dream of owning a racehorse rallied a small Welsh village and gave them all a sense of pride.
“In the Heights” is a collection of small dreams writ large for the big screen and powered by Lin Manuel-Miranda's songs. There may have been controversy over the casting, but for most of the audiences, this will be a celebration of multi-cultural dreams. Both films give us a look at close-knit communities that work hard to support each other. United, those small dreams can be fought for. United, those small dreams can be achieved.
Toni Collette is the embodiment of a workhorse in “Dream Horse.” Her character is shown glumly scanning groceries in her day job and wearily wiping bar tables in her night job. With a husband who's retreated from life to sit watching the telly all day, she's desperate to find a spark of joy. The transformation of her life and her village as they find a foal to support, financially and emotionally, is heart-warming. The setting in Wales amid chip shops and pubs lends an authenticity and fuels the urgency to succeed. There's humor in the juxtaposition of the villagers joining the ranks of the monied, well-dressed owners at the racetrack. There may be a little too much emphasis on one character who seems to be the town drunk, but the montage of each character getting ready for race day is charming. I found myself on the edge of my seat rooting for the horse and for these individuals whom've all found a new purpose in life. The joy of the closing title sequence where the actors are joined in song and dance with their real-life counterparts is wonderful to see.
The controversy over the casting of “In the Heights” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s apology on Twitter has created a conversation and, hopefully, an education for people. I would guess that not many audience members would’ve thought about the fact that Washington Heights is home to a large Afro-Latinx population. The lighter-skinned actors who shine in the film may not do justice to those of Dominican heritage. This on-going conversation is a chance to educate people about the struggle to not whitewash stories. There’s always work to do, and while we celebrate the wonderful multicultural stories told in “In the Heights,” it’s a good reminder that these characters aren’t just Latinx but also Afro-Latinx.
“In the Heights” focuses on a small community of friends and family to tell the story of dreams deferred and dreams achieved. I could’ve used less dancing and more focus on each story. I felt the hair salon thread was given short shrift. It’s hard to resist the dancing to show love’s ability to transport the young couple — as if gravity no longer exists for them. The story is inventive and absorbing. The frenetic pace can let you feel as if you’re part of the action and the moments of quiet conversation allow you to absorb the emotions of characters facing what seem to be insurmountable challenges: racism, poverty and death. The ending is a beautiful surprise and tribute to the creative force that can arise out of the fires of struggle.
Both films could be streamed at home. I can't judge anyone for wanting to enjoy a long film (2 hours, 23 minutes) like "In the Heights" from the comfort of their own couch. I'm not sure that a musical that is big on spectacle with splashy (literally) song and dance numbers will translate as well. Certainly, the smaller moments that are the heart of the film — conversations between characters that let the stories breath, those will still resonate on your TV. For “Dream Horse,” with it's less frenetic pacing and singular story, it's the sound design that elevates the film into a pulse-quickening race to the finish. I hope that audiences will seek both films out at the cinema.
