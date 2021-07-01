Built in 1906 as a filling destination for freight trains and a center for commercial storage and horse stables, the once two-story, enclosed Telluride Transfer Warehouse has evolved into an open-air community renaissance of arts, ideas and creativity.
The limestone warehouse was purchased by the Telluride Arts District in 2017 as an investment into Telluride’s arts and ideas community. By virtue of the warehouse’s ability to jointly foster community in a historic, outdoor venue and implement COVID-19 safe practices, including social distancing and mask mandates, the Transfer Warehouse became an expressive hub during the COVID-19 pandemic, holding around 140 events.
Transfer Warehouse manager Jereb Carter, who joined the team last October, has played a fundamental role in “activating” and “transforming the space.” With the purchase of the Quonset hut –– with help from a local Iraqi veteran who used to build the weather-bearing structures for temporary hospital shelters –– the venue was able to open throughout the entire winter for the first time in 42 years, when the original roof collapsed. The Transfer Warehouse was one of the only, if not the only, venues in Colorado that was open during the pandemic, Carter said.
Although the Telluride Arts District has a long-term vision of refurbishing the space into a charming Community Arts Center that will still “echo” the current “vibe” –– but with running water, bathrooms and a rooftop deck –– Carter explained how the current, raw iteration of the space has garnered lots of support throughout the pandemic.
Now, in a post-pandemic world, the warehouse is seeing a “whole new level of demand,” Telluride Arts District Executive Director Kate Jones said.
“This summer, people and organizations are all re-emerging and in need of connection, inspiration and some lighthearted fun, so we're doing our best to say yes,” she added. “We prioritize public cultural events since that's at the core of our mission, and then book private and smaller events as we are able.”
The transformation of the warehouse has inspired new collaborations with Mountainfilm, Bluegrass, the Ride and Jazz fesivals. Telluride Arts District is also focused on nurturing partnerships with Original Thinkers, Mushroom Festival, the Wilkinson Public Library, Pinhead, and Telluride Theatre, which all provided socially distanced, masked programming throughout the length of the pandemic.
Over the next week, Ride Festival will be hosting evening shows in the warehouse, including artists Jeff Massey, The Texas Gentleman and Donavon Frankenreiter.
Over the summer, Telluride Academy will use the warehouse space for their three week Thunder Theatre program, Pinhead will be hosting Pinhead Punk Science and The Science of Cocktails Anniversary event, Telluride Science and Research Center will be holding workshops, the Telluride Jazz Festival will be hosting workshops, and Blues and Brews will be hosting its welcoming reception and holding a free Thursday sunset concert. The warehouse will also be utilized as the nucleus for Original Thinkers’ Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 festival, and Telluride Art Districts’ 50th anniversary music night.
Every Thursday, the warehouse also holds a free tiny concert series.
“We want to have a mix of free and ticketed shows at the warehouse. We want this to be a community space that is accessible to everyone,” Telluride Arts District Exhibits and Events Manager Austin Halpern said. “Free shows promote our local musicians and artists, which are vital to Telluride’s local vitality.”
The Telluride Arts District has had the opportunity to design a need-based, “case-by-case” fee structure for the warehouse, making the space accessible to “everyone, regardless of their ability to pay,” including nonprofit organizations, artists and community-driven events. Their patron program allows them to generate enough revenue to “help underwrite events,” and support sliding scale, low-priced and free events.
“We are always open to inquiries from artists of all kinds, and our policy is to say yes whenever we can. It makes for some very busy times,” Jones said. “We want (the warehouse) to be a flexible creative space for lots of arts and cultural activities to happen there easily. This is made possible by grants and generous contributions from the community.”
As a share of their Art + Architecture Series, the Telluride Arts District is also working closely with the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association and the Town of Mountain Village this summer to commission artists to design gondola car wraps.
“I hope that the arts help keep us connected to each other, ideas, perception, joy, creativity in ways both big and small, and we're a part of that effort,” Jones said. “For me, the arts are part of the glue and magic dust that makes a town a real community, and I hope we contribute to that.”
For more information, visit telluridearts.org.
