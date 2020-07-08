Sometimes it’s hard to hear yourself think in the current cacophony. Yet local poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, in her new award-winning book “hush,” invites readers into a much-needed place of listening and reflection.
“To me, the word ‘hush’ is an invitation to listen,” Wahtola Trommer said. “The title of the book is taken from the last lines of ‘This Very Here,’ and it refers to being led by a song that we ‘sometimes know how to sing,’ but that we must ‘hush to hear how it goes.’”
Given the dizzying state of current affairs, listening feels like a critical ingredient to positive change.
“I think it’s always the right time to be a listener, especially when we’re sharing our voices,” she emphasized. “And with recent world events, I’m more aware than ever of the consequences when we don’t listen — to the Earth, to each other, to our own inner voices that will guide us if we listen.”
On Friday evening at the Transfer Warehouse, Wahtola Trommer will perform two free readings from “hush” at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively; registration at telluridelibrary.org is required. A collaboration between the Wilkinson Public Library, Telluride Arts and Between the Covers bookstore, Wahtola Trommer will take listeners on a meditative journey along the path of her bucolic imagery, her poems gently nudging us to examine the coexistence of the “beauty and brokenness” of the human experience.
“In a time of anxiety and stress, we think we may want answers,” she said. “And, of course, we do. But I think we also want something deeper; we want a way to meet the moment as it is. We want to be able to lean into reality and touch the truth. And move forward from that place. And that is what poems offer us — the chance to, for an instant, feel a full body resonance with what is. Poems remind us that we are in a much larger conversation with the rest of the world and over centuries and in all cultures we’ve been wrestling with the same questions, the same fears, the same desires, the same curiosities. All of us wondering: what does it mean to be alive?”
The historic Transfer Warehouse is now open to the community for public use. The roofless, stone-walled building, which for many years stood as a crumbling relic of the town’s mining era after its roof collapsed in 1979, is receiving a new lease on life with the Telluride Arts District working to restore the building and transform it into a vibrant community space.
“When COVID-19 hit, we realized that the warehouse, in its current roofless state, was a tremendous asset to the community this summer, so we decided to invest in some upgrades to make it more functional in order to host more activities, with fewer people as COVID demands,” Telluride Arts Executive Director Kate Jones said. “The warehouse capacity will ebb and flow based on health guidelines. We will have a mask requirement, sanitizer on hand and clusters of distanced seating so people will be able to come in small clusters, and safely distance from others, to enjoy takeout food, or just jump on our WiFi.”
The venue will also host small events, “tiny performances” and community activities throughout the summer, she added.
“The warehouse has a natural draw for people. When our doors are open, people flood in from the streets to explore the space, which we love,” Jones said.
New Transfer Warehouse manager and local artist Brandon Berkel is also looking forward to opening the space for public use.
“I am excited for the community to enjoy the new access to this historical gem,” he said.
