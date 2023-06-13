Bluegrass Fest on zero dollars a day

There are challenges that come with a four-day pass to the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. With wall-to-wall excellent acts, from Hall-of-Famers to top prospect discoveries filling up to 15 hours of mainstage slots each day, it can be hard to leave the tarp and experience the majesty of the surrounding environment.
Coming to Telluride without a ticket can liberate would-be festivarians still eager to satisfy an insatiable appetite for music while mixing in hiking, biking, fishing and feasting.
There’s enough free music in town from first class acts to give a full festival experience without putting a dent in a wallet, or even a change purse.
“I did that for some years, when I couldn’t afford to go to the festival,” said Greensky Bluegrass dobroist Anders Beck, recalling his days before joining the band.
The music kicks off a day before any tickets are taken with the free First Grass event at Sunset Plaza in Mountain Village. The show is a good thousand feet higher than Town Park.
Past acts on the First Grass bill have included bluegrass luminaries like Sara Jaroz, Cornmeal, Billy Strings, and a “super group” of Ben Kaufman and Adam Ajala from Yonder Mountain String Band, Andy Thorn of Leftover Salmon and Stephen Mougin of the Sam Bush Band.
Many First Grass acts have been virtually unknown at the time of their free gig, so don’t let a lack of familiarity lead to your lack of attentive attendance.
This year’s First Grass kicks off at 5 p.m. on Wednesday with Town Mountain, a North Carolina group who have been compared to The Band, and Bella White, an up-and-coming 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Calgary, follows with a First Grass closing set starting at 6:30 p.m. Take the free gondola from downtown Telluride to Mountain Village and enjoy the ride.
Thursday morning, the legendary Elks Park Workshop schedule opens with a series of free and intimate performances at the crest of main street, across from the courthouse and the Sheridan Opera House.
These workshops aren’t typical workshops, per se — more an informal performance with unexpected guests and plenty of interaction with the audience. The schedule is always well represented with top performers from the main stage in Town Park, and a short list of an enormous catalog of memorable musical moments includes Mary Chapin Carpenter, Emmylou Harris and Shawn Colvin sharing the stages (with cameos from Riley, Carpenter’s golden retriever from some 20-plus years past; a star-studded tribute to Doc Watson led by the House Band’s Bryan Sutton, banjo workshops with world musicians joining Bela Fleck, and a never-ending list of A-list bluegrassers.)
“Shawn Colvin and I had some great times out there during our workshops in Elks Park,” Carpenter said earlier this week from her home in Virginia, reflecting on the friendships that blossomed over her years in Telluride and the opportunity for loose, free-wheeling collaboration that isn’t always as well-suited to a mainstage set. “I’m just reminded of how much I love all of those people.”
Among the highlights on this year’s workshop schedule are Andy Thorn and Bobby Britt, Bryan Sutton and Friends, Wes Corbett (Sam Bush Band) and Friends, Bela Fleck and Bassekou Kouyate with a workshop called “Throw Down Your Banjos,” which echoes Bela’s documentary film on the African origins of the banjo called “Throw Down Your Heart,” and a Saturday afternoon “Happy Hour” with The Infamous Stringdusters.
There is still one “To Be Announced” set on Saturday afternoon, and there may well be some jockeying for position among longtime Telluride musicians to take the small stage in Elks Park.
“Nobody asked us about it, but I’ll be there in a heartbeat,” Beck said, and recalled a personal highlight of playing an “Anders Beck and Friends” workshop set at last year’s fest. “It turned out to be probably the most fun I had at a festival last year. It was stressful about an hour before the show, because what if no friends show up?”
His “fragile ego,” as he called it, survived just fine as a luminous list of musicians showed up and shared the stage with him.
“Turns out I have friends,” Beck said, reliving the relief. “That’s the magic of that little stage. Set up a little microphone and do what we do. It’s like at my house in Nashville, sitting on the porch. That’s the vibe of it.”
The workshop schedule also features several slots dedicated to the annual Band Contest and Troubadour Contest.
These are excellent opportunities to see some newer artists mid-splash as they make their first impression on bluegrass audiences making the pilgrimage to the 50th Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
Among the notable Band Contest winners from past years are The Chicks, Greensky Bluegrass, Sugarbeat and Ryan Shupe & Rubberband.
And for past Troubadour winners, Gregory Alan Isakov stands tall and is booked again this year for the penultimate Sunday evening set, preceding Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.
“It is perhaps the single most important thing that has happened for Greensky,” mandolinist Paul Hoffman has said. “We were young. We still had jobs at home. The nod put wind in the sails and gave us the courage to go forth and be ourselves.”
And finally, there’s plenty of music that’s not scheduled, including jams on street corners, around campfires and on the occasional front porch.
Before they made it big, Yonder Mountain String Band spent a TBF weekend playing on a friendly front pork on Oak Street, prime viewing for folks making their way to the festival, and the exposure helped catapult them to the mainstage at Rocky Grass and a long tradition of memorable mainstage jams in Telluride’s Town Park.
So grab your golden retriever, leave your wallet at home and make way for big discoveries on a small budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.