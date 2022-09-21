Glen Campbell never intended to act in a Hollywood Western.
He was a hit recording artist with a string of number one songs on Billboard’s Country Chart, an iconic singer recording in an iconic building, the Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood, Los Angeles, when an icon from yet another iteration of Hollywood — the world of film — arrived in that building one day in the mid-1960s.
Craig Lemster, the bandleader for singer Debby Campbell, Glen’s oldest daughter, described the meeting between the pop-country star and legendary actor John Wayne as the elevator door opened.
“There was a mountain in front of me,” Campbell reportedly said, gazing up at Wayne.
“I want you to do a movie with me,” Wayne told Campbell.
“I don’t act,” Campbell supposedly replied. “That’s OK. We’ll team you up with Robert Duvall,” Wayne said. “We’ll be OK.”
The result was more than OK: The film that resulted — “True Grit,” directed by Henry Hathaway and starring Wayne, Campbell, Duvall and Kim Darby — became a Western classic. Wayne won an Academy Award for his performance; the title song, which Campbell sang, was a nominee (he was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his acting).
Today, “True Grit”’ continues to inspire: the film, which was shot in downtown Ridgway, above Owl Creek Pass and on the Dallas Divide, is both the literal and metaphorical setting for Old West Fest Saturday in downtown Ridgway.
A highlight will be a concert by Debby Campbell, who has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, sung the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, and appeared with her dad in numerous concerts and on “The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour” TV show.
Even so, “I’ve never been trying to have a career in singing,” she explained to an interviewer. “My singing was basically being with Dad on the road, hanging out with Dad … just singing in the shows with him. That’s what it was for 24 years.”
Just as gifted vocalists are often in the same family — and can harmonize stunningly well — Debby’s warm alto was an ideal complement to her father’s voice (listen to their duet on Bobby Goldsboro’s “Little Green Apples” on YouTube for a taste). Glen Campbell had recorded some of his biggest, most emblematic hits shortly around the time “True Grit” was released in 1969, and, good news for concert-goers this weekend: Campbell’s aching “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” and “Wichita Lineman,” are two songs his daughter loves to sing.
“We perform both of those in concert,” said Lemster, who is a vocalist and guitar player with his own band, Adamas, which will open the concert Saturday.
“Adamas comes out, and we’ll play about 35 minutes,” Lemster said. “‘Gentle On My Mind,’ ‘Highway Man,’ ‘Blue Skies.’ We introduce Debby with ‘Rhinestone Cowboy.’”
“She’ll do Jerry Reed’s ‘Today Is Mine.’ We’ll sing ‘Where’s the Playground, Susie?’” Lemster said. “We sing ‘True Grit’ at the very end.”
The event Saturday is not a Debby Campbell concert specifically — it’s a Glen Campbell tribute, Lemster emphasized. “She’ll open it up for a Q&A for a few minutes,” and put to rest certain rumors. “You know: ‘No, Tanya Tucker was never my mother!’” Lemster said (a fiction that comes up a lot).
The last time Campbell performed in Ridgway was in 2019; the singer reportedly enjoyed it so much, she has wanted to return ever since. “It snowed that day, so they put us indoors” in the 4H Events Center, Lemster recalled. Before the big weather arrived, “Debby was able to get up to Owl Creek Pass and walk around up there and think about her dad. The setting was picture-perfect.”
The weather should be picture-perfect Saturday. A crisp, bluebird day is predicted by the National Weather Service, and the musical setting should be ideal for a country performance: it will take place in the Ouray County Fairgrounds Barn.
The oldest of Glen Campbell’s eight children, Debby was raised by her mom and stepfather growing up. Meanwhile, her dad was mostly on the road. She became close to Glen Campbell through his music, and by spending time on the road with him.
“I am so blessed,” she told an interviewer. “I really am. I got to know the man, not the legend. I got to know my dad.” And through music, Debby Campbell continues to share the legendary singer she grew to know as well as love, with others.
Debby Campbell is in concert at 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15, available at festival headquarters next to the Ouray County Ranch History Museum, from noon to 3 p.m. (no advance tickets are available). Children 11 and under are admitted free. For a complete schedule of events, visit ridgwayoldwest.org.
