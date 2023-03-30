Former Telluride woman authors best-selling book

Annah Taylor Phinny, who spent her childhood growing up in Telluride, has authored a book. “Lady of the Lake, Rise” immediately went No. 1 on Amazon in four categories after its March 21 release and remained there for nearly one week. In the nonfiction work, Phinny, who is now in her early 40s, tells the story of her personal journey healing from Stage 3 breast cancer.
Phinny spent much of her adult life as a spiritual seeker, completing various trainings in healing arts and yoga. She completed a master’s degree program in spiritual psychology from the University of Santa Monica. Her first spiritual experiences, though, actually began in Telluride, which the book explains.
Now a spiritual teacher who leads classes for women all over the world both in-person and online, she also guides a pilgrimage in England annually, which is dedicated to the Divine Feminine. Indeed, her personal connection to the Goddess, the feminine aspect of God, is the major premise of the book.
Phinny’s journey of healing from breast cancer is told through a series of chapters that parallel an ancient goddess myth. The book gives specific details on how Phinny integrated Western medicine with alternative healing practices, in addition to her personal belief in, and prayer to, the Goddess. Additionally, the book includes meditations, journal prompts and questions for the reader to use as a guide for working with “dis-ease” in the body, or any type of trauma or transformation. Phinny also provides an extensive index of resources at the end to give readers a place to go for different treatments when healing from dis-ease or major change.
After an entire year of chemotherapy, surgery and radiation that was complete at the end of 2018, Phinny has recovered from the illness. She shares with women that for her cancer was actually a “teacher,” and that what she learned on her healing journey led her to live an authentic, embodied life in service to the Goddess.
Telluride is a special place for her, and she returns periodically each year.
“The beautiful San Juan Mountains held me so powerfully through such a tender and significant time of my coming of age,” Phinny said. “I remember one of my first spiritual experiences at a festival in town in the early 1990s that was dedicated to raising spiritual awareness. I also encountered and connected with a couple of older women in town who inspired me to open to my gifts and follow the path of Goddess spirituality.”
Phinny is the daughter of Kate Bacon and Stephen Phinny, formerly of Telluride, and the sister of Sheila Phinny, who still resides in Telluride.
“Lady of the Lake, Rise,” can be purchased in paperback, as a hardcover or as an e-book through Amazon. The book is also available as an audiobook on Audible, Apple Books and all audiobook platforms. Phinny narrates the story herself.
To learn more about Phinny and her work, visit avaloncalling.co. She thanks the local community for their support in her healing journey and for reading her book.
