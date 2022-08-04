The town and local skateboarding community will celebrate the new-and-improved Town Park skatepark Saturday at 11 a.m. The day’s events also include the 10th Annual Nate Soules Memorial Skateboard Competition (SK84N8).
“The community celebration will recognize all those who played a part in planning, designing, funding and constructing this exciting new facility with speeches from project partners, followed by a ribbon cutting and the SK84N8 skateboard competition,” according to a recent town news release.
The skatepark facelift was part of the Town Parks Master Plan Update process over the past few years after the town decided to explore and approve an affordable-housing project on the lot that includes the Voodoo skatepark. Town earmarked $300,000 for the skatepark expansion and remodel in its 2021 budget. Portland’s Evergreen Skateparks was selected to complete the work, which incorporated Voodoo skatepark features into the Town Park space.
“I am very proud of both the planning, design and construction process, along with the final product for this community-oriented project,” town parks and recreation director Stephanie Jacquet said. “An improved skatepark with community access during festivals was a major point of emphasis during the 2020 Town Parks Master Plan Update process and the implementation schedule was expedited due to the impending Voodoo site redevelopment plans. There was strong community support throughout all steps of the inclusive and transparent design process and unanimous project support by the parks and rec commission and Town Council. The design/build team was professional dedicated, and creative with the complex project site. The final product functions and looks great and is always being used by the local community, including adults and kids, and visitors.”
Since there is no definitive timeline for the Voodoo project at the moment, the park on the lot will remain open, she added.
“Ahead of site redevelopment, the existing Voodoo wooden skate ramps will be available for repurposing through a public process,” Jacquet said.
In the meantime, encouraging the community to come together for the new skatepark ribbon-cutting and competition this summer felt fitting, she added.
“The town wanted to celebrate the recent completion of this project to recognize all those who played a part in the planning, designing, funding and constructing this exciting new community facility,” Jacquet said.
Saturday’s SK84N8 competition is free and open to all genders and ability levels, Craig Wasserman explained. There will also be music, food, prizes, and “fame and glory.”
As the owner of the Drop Boardshop and founder of the summer skateboarding camps, Wasserman started SK84N8 after Soules, a skateboard instructor himself, passed away in an avalanche in 2012 at the age of 38.
He has described Soules as “one of the best instructors we have ever had.”
“He was really good because he wasn’t this incredibly talented and experienced skater. He was just learning how to skate in his adult years, so he knew what learning felt like. More than anything, he was just incredibly stoked — on skating, on Telluride, on life — and he spread that incredibly well,” Wasserman previously told the Daily Planet.
Tonya Soules, Nate’s wife, shared a heartfelt letter to the editor in February in recognizing the decade since his untimely passing.
“We want to thank all the folks in Telluride who have been so supportive and thoughtful in their genuine love for who Nate Soules was and what he meant to you. So many of you have introduced yourselves to us at SK84N8 and around town, and make us welcome in town, and who keep his memories alive for us, and tell us your own personal Nate stories,” the letter read. “We are forever grateful for the love you all have for Nate (and for us, too), for keeping Nate’s memory in a special place in your hearts, and knowing his smile always remains front and center!”
