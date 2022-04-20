The Mountainfilm offices on Oak Street near Elks Park are humming with activity. Offseason for the rest of us means it’s go time for the Mountainfilm staff. The myriad moving parts that make the Memorial Day weekend gathering are all coming together and, for the first time since 2019, lovers of the festival’s artfully curated array of films will be able to view them in person. With the excitement building, the 44th annual Mountainfilm festival has announced its first wave of film titles and festival highlights. Among the more than 120 features and short films on tap — of them, more than 80 are North American, U.S. and Colorado premieres — will be the highly anticipated documentary “The Holly,” based on the seven-year investigation into the high-profile shooting in Denver’s Holly neighborhood. Film subject Terrance Roberts will be in attendance for the premiere.
Also announced in a recent news release is the film “Chasing,” a gripping tale of a 3,000-mile rowing race across the Atlantic Ocean with film subject Jason Caldwell scheduled to be on hand.
From the impressive collection of nearly 100 short films,18 will be world premieres, traversing some of the most pertinent issues of the day. Not only will they touch on topics such as the climate crisis, the border wall and inclusivity, but adrenaline junkies can expect the edge-of-your-seat excitement they crave from Mountainfilm.
It’s the extra buzz of reconvening in theaters with attendees and presenters from all over the globe that most excites festival director Suzan Beraza.
“I'm thrilled beyond words to be able to again be able to connect with the Mountainfilm family on the streets and in the venues of Telluride. It's been a long road these past two years so let's do what we do best and share a weekend of inspiration and awe,” she said.
This year’s guest director is filmmaker and activist Jeff Orlowski-Yang, known for his films “Chasing Ice,” Chasing Coral” and “The Social Dilemma.” He will be hosting free talks and conversations throughout the weekend and mentoring the next generation of filmmakers as part of Mountainfilm’s DocTalks workshops series. The DocTalks are a new element to the weekend’s programming.
“New this year we've formalized our filmmaker workshops series as DocTalks, which will be happening at the Transfer Warehouse and the Ah Haa School,” Beraza said. “These workshops are aimed at filmmaker support and career development for our attending filmmakers.”
Additional featured special guests include author Cheryl Strayed, director Tom Shadyac, Native activist Len Necefer, surf legend Gerry Lopez, career documentary director Stacy Peralta, internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Kishi Bashi, and world-class athletes from The North Face team, including Conrad Anker, Renan Ozturk and Jess Kimura, along with over 200 filmmakers, speakers and special guests.
This year’s jury members are powerhouses, say Mountainfilm officials. Casting the votes for Best Documentary Feature this year will be Oscar, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning producer Sheila Nevins; co-founder and co-President of Roadside Attractions Eric d’Arbeloff, and award-winning producer Kathryn Everett.
“This year’s lineup is unmatched and will inspire and push you to explore new perspectives through impactful storytelling.” executive director Sage Martin said. “We look forward to welcoming returning and first-time festival-goers to Telluride to experience that special magic of Mountainfilm.”
Passes for the festival are still available at mountainfilm.org. Palmyra, Ama Dablam and Patron passes include After the Fest Online access. For those unable to attend this year’s in-person festival, $99 After the Fest passes are available online, giving film lovers online screening access to nearly all films from May 31 through June 7.
