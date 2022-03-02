For nearly 50 years, local community radio station KOTO has delivered informed news and timely information, along with diverse programming produced by a team of talented volunteer DJs, to its listeners, all while offering public radio access and festive community events throughout the year. As one of the last remaining non-underwritten, non-commercial radio stations in the country that shares such services to the public for free, KOTO depends on successful, bi-annual fundraising to support day-to-day operations. On Friday, two weeks of winter fundraising — celebrating “Made in Telluride” — kicks off with Guest DJ Day with a goal of raising $70,000.
“Guest DJs, as always, were selected with great thought and care to represent the past, present and future of this community,” KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone explained. “From the people who have helped shape some of our most treasured local institutions to a fifth generation Telluride family to the little rippers who were literally ‘made’ in Telluride, we've got it all.”
Guest DJ Day begins at 9 a.m. Friday morning with The Gondola Hour, featuring gondola team Jim Loebe, Conor Intemann and Robert Johnson. The only free public transportation system in the country that connects two towns, the gondola between Telluride and Mountain Village celebrated its 25th birthday this winter.
“Our gondola team are the true brains and brawn behind the gondola’s operations,” said Kathrine Warren, Mountain Village’s public information officer who will also be engineering the opening on-air spot. “We’ll also have Anton Benitez with TMVOA (Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association) on air, as TMVOA is the primary funder of the gondola.”
The day continues with the Ah Haa School at 10 a.m., starring Kathy Green, Kris Kwasniewski and Malarie Clark. KOTO’s cofounder, Jim Bedford, whose radio handle is “BF Deal,” takes the mic at 11 a.m. At noon, the Telluride Tourism Board will be on-air with Tommy Watkinson and Hollie Hannahs. The Schuler Spectacular will take over the airwaves at 1 p.m. with Jamey, Shelley, Sutton, Jennifer, Lang and Kelly, followed by Telluride Brewing Company’s Tommy Thacher and Chris Fish. At 4 p.m., Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club will close out Guest DJ Day with young rippers Regan Chandler, Eloise Yingling and Taylor Carter.
While fundraising will help fuel general operations at the station, money raised will also go towards a number of KOTO projects, including plans to expand its radio signal to Ridgway. Still in the planning phase, staff is currently negotiating a potential lease with a property owner in order to place a new tower.
“The FCC has a very short filing window that comes around about once every decade or so,” Pallone explained. “We submitted our application in the fall and were approved and now have three years to complete the project.”
Station manager Ben Kerr sifted through available call letters and selected KOOK for the new signal, which, he said, is in keeping with KOTO’s long-cultivated “funk factor.”
Other projects at the station include plans to further diversity, equity and inclusion in the news department, and establishing the Jerry Greene Legacy Fund for the long-term sustainability of the station, thanks to a generous gift from the cofounder’s estate.
There’s a bevy of incentives for people to donate on Guest DJ Day, including a dine and stay package at the Sheridan Chop House and Hotel, and a set of Wagner custom skis detailed with the KOTO license plate logo, which will be custom-made to fit the winner. Drawings for these prizes take place at 4:45 p.m. over the airwaves on Guest DJ Day. Every $100 donation during the day gets an entry in both drawings with the final winners notified via email.
While supplies last, a $50 donation gets a new baseball hat with the iconic KOTO license plate image.
“We're really leaning into the license plate,” Pallone admitted. “It's what people ask for the most and definitely ties into the ‘Made in Telluride’ theme since it was designed by KOTO's own Ben Kerr.”
Over the next two weeks of winter fundraising, every donation of $25 or more is entered into a daily drawing for a $25 Siam gift card. Drawings take place every weekday, Monday through Friday, right before NPR at 5 p.m. through March 18. Winners will be notified via email.
Once Guest DJ Day concludes, the community is invited to come boogie at the Telluride Transfer Warehouse, where Disco Fuego will bring the heat from 5-7 p.m. Doors are at 4 p.m., with a suggested $10 donation. All proceeds go to KOTO.
“I hope everyone comes out and blankets the warehouse with sequins and rainbows and retro onesies and love for community radio, made in Telluride,” Pallone said.
To stream live and to donate to KOTO winter fundraising, visit koto.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.