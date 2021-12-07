For nearly two years, the sound of voices raised in song has been stilled. This weekend, the Telluride Choral Society will put that pandemic-forced silence to a long-awaited end with pair of WinterSing performances at Christ Church Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Longtime society artistic director Rhonda Muckerman will be directing the adult and young people’s choirs for the last time, as she has moved to Durango. In each of those endings — an unwanted hiatus and a 12-year leadership role — there is joy to be found.
This season’s WinterSing theme “A New Joy,” was an easy, and obvious, choice.
“We thought it was really fitting,” Muckerman said. “In these times we’re living in we could use some joy. We’re still needing to take care of ourselves. We need to remember what it feels like to be happy.”
Like any other instrument, the voice needs to be used. Given how the COVID-19 coronavirus is transmitted, via droplets expelled from the mouth, choir practice was out of the question. So, for this year’s uplifting program, Muckerman chose songs that she said were “more accessible” for her singers.
“Coming out of the pandemic, we were not in great singing voice,” she said. “I stuck with some of my favorites and audience favorites, too.”
The Chamber Singers, the society’s advanced group, will begin the program with a song by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo, called “Ecce Novum,” which translates to “new joy.” Gjeilo, whose music has been called “a gift for a wounded planet,” is a fitting start to the program’s diverse array of songs.
“It’s a holiday piece that captures the joy of the season,” Muckerman said.
Audiences will find comfort and joy in familiar songs, such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells” and “Do You Hear What I Hear.”
There is also a piece by David Eddleman, “Bidi Bom,” an uplifting song that celebrates Hanukah traditions. Composer Stephen Hatfield’s arrangement off the Zulu song “Jabula Jesu” will feature percussion from Alan Bradley, and “Brightest and Best,” a tune composed by Shawn Kirchner, features Mary Beth Tukman on violin.
The choirs include not only the Chamber Singers, but the adult chorale and youth choirs, Choristers and Omni Voce. Muckerman reflected on her 12 years with the organization with gratitude.
“I’m just grateful,” she said. “I’ve worked with wonderful people who are not only talented musicians, but great friends. What a privilege to make a living in music in a small town and to be so respected and supported.”
Just because her home is now in Durango doesn’t mean her life in music has ended. Far from it. Muckerman is already involved with the Durango Choral Society, with which she is assistant director, and she’s the artistic director of Southwest Civic Winds. Her new book — due out in April and available for pre-order on Barnes Noble’s website — “Of Song and Water” is a chronicle of her life in music and details how, with connection to the natural world, music can heal and help surmount challenges.
Sandy McLaughlin is the society’s board president. She marveled at Muckerman’s ability to work with singers ranging from enthusiastic shower singers, to seasoned musical professionals, calling her “fierce” and dedicated to her choirs.
“She helps us all,” McLaughlin said. “She’s very thorough and methodical. She makes sure everyone gets it and makes sure we all feel real comfortable with the music. She gives 110 percent, all the time.”
This year’s choir is smaller than in pre-COVID days, when anywhere from 50 to 90 singers would pack rehearsal halls. McLaughlin said many singers chose to sit out this year, but have vowed to return once the pall of the pandemic has lifted.
“We’ll be back,” McLaughlin vowed. “We’ll keep singing.”
WinterSing, “A New Joy,” will be performed Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. at Christ Church. Proof of vaccination with matching photo ID or a negative COVID test will be required for everyone 13 years of age and older. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Cash or checks only. Masks required. The singers will also be wearing masks for the performances.
