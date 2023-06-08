Hug, fight, drive — it's 'Fast X'

Going undercover to infiltrate and stop illegal street racing, the first “The Fast & The Furious” film introduced an undercover L.A. cop played by Paul Walker. The film was full of driving stunts and was a big hit when the Fast & Furious media franchise was started in 2001.
Twenty-plus years later, there’s been television shows, theme park rides, toys and now, the gas tank is almost run dry. “Fast X” is bringing the franchise to a conclusion.
The movie is showing at The Nugget Theatre in Telluride beginning today and showing daily through June 14. Navigate online to www.nuggettheatre.com to pre-order tickets.
Never fear, fans of the smoking tires and turbo-charged testosterone, this two-and-a-half-hour film is Part One of Two…and possibly Three.
From an action film about street racing, the series has taken the central characters from the wrong side of the tracks and the law, to making them the heroes that the government can rely on.
This film, “Fast X” brings back a lot of the cast with a nostalgic look back at some of the characters who’ve died in the series.
It's a strange mix of schmaltz with tender vignettes to drive home the family togetherness mantra and huge set pieces full of explosions and destruction. The film opens with a tricked-out car spinning and burning rubber in a series of donuts. Then out of the passenger side steps Dom (Vin Diesel), our hero, he’s teaching his son the fine points of street racing. There’s a family dinner helmed by the matriarch, played by Rita Moreno. There’s an extended scene of her praising him and giving him a tender hug. A scene echoed later in the film when Helen Mirren’s character appears to console Dom in Rome.
This family love will be repeated with Dom’s wife, played by Michelle Rodriguez, leaping into his arms and wrapping her legs around him. They also share a tender moment, with an ornate silver cross clasped between them to remind Dom of their love and bond.
Could this cross show up again in the film? As certain as they’ll be car chases of course.
From these quiet moments, we jump to bickering and joking with the crew. They’re off on a government mission to Rome. Could it be a set-up? It’s odd that the film front loads the biggest set piece with a bomb heading to the Vatican. It’s a good introduction to our new villain, Dante. Son of a crime boss killed in an earlier film, Jason Mamoa has great fun with the role.
His motto is: why kill someone if you can watch them suffer?
It's a problematic portrayal. Dante sports great costumes with lots of jewelry, flashy flowy clothes, and even nail polish.
He’s clearly coded as queer, and every barbed comment is launched with a swish and a twirl. On one hand, it’s hilarious. He’s clearly enjoying the portrayal. On the other hand, could audiences potentially see this casting of a sadistic gay villain as a slap in the face to gay representation? There’s a lot going on in this film.
Also having fun in his role, John Cena returns to protect his nephew. His scenes add a lightness and humor to the story. It’s needed between the intense fight scenes involving the women of the cast and Diesel’s somber performance. A previous villain, Charlize Theron returns to get bludgeoned, beaten, and stabbed. She later gets to battle Rodriquez in a brutal fight that makes little sense to the plot but is nicely choreographed.
There are so many characters showing up for brief cameos that you soon realize, this is a set-up to the next installment. While it’s great to have so many roles go to women, especially older actresses, but it’s not empowering if they’re shown as the victims.
Oddly, there’s two nearly identical scenes of Dante setting up his targets. Both scenes involve lots of computer screens and scaffolding and exposition. With all the money spent on huge set pieces of exploding cars and helicopters, it feels lazy to introduce Dwayne Johnson’s character to Dante with the same set-up. There’s also the same circular bomb with red blinky lights attached to cars, armored trucks, and later a dam, that Dante can detonate at will.
Over and over, he blows things up. And somehow, only one sideline character dies, plus presumably, thousands of extras.
One thing is certain, if you’re a fan, you’ll see this film.
It’s made a gazillion dollars at the box office already and entire families are flocking to see it. I guess if given a choice between a live action remake of “The Little Mermaid” and “Fast X”, there’s something for everyone. I think the film is a hard PG-13 and I’d want to have a serious discussion about the Dante character. I’m not a fan of plots that use children in danger, even one with great driving skills, to add tension. The soundtrack is great but there’s too many characters and too much going on in this film.
Drinks With Films rating: 2 Red Bulls (out of 5)
