Adaptations done well

The last few months have seen some unusual films released. “Air” gave us the origin story of a sneaker. “Blackberry” is about the nerdy tech wizards behind the hugely popular cellphone. “Super Mario Bros. Movie” was the second movie about a video game. On Friday at The Nugget, there are two more adaptations for you to enjoy. A film based on a popular young adult book from the ’70s and a movie that puts the audience inside a multi-player board game.
The charming “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret.” shifts the focus of the Judy Blume book to include some insight into the mother and grandmother’s lives. The book was groundbreaking in its frank and honest portrayal of a young woman’s adolescence, with the onset of menstruation and first crush. It’s remarkable how relevant the plot remains.
When’s the last time a feature film included training bras or that crippling embarrassment of purchasing your first pads at a store? There’s an insightful depiction of a young woman’s search for spiritual connection through religion. The film captures the period (pun intended) and gets all the details right. Director Kelly Fremon Craig (“The Edge of Seventeen”) transforms the book’s inner monologues into a charming adaptation of this middle-school angst.
Casting was key. Having the likeable and talented Rachel McAdams as the suburban mom and Kathy Bates as the doting grandma gives the film star power, and they’re both great in it. It’s the young cast, led by Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret, that lend the film the same sincerity depicted in the book. They’re so perfect in their roles as middle school kids from that era that you don’t sense any “acting.” Their interactions with each other feel as realistic as if we’d been whisked back in time to spy on real conversations and parties.
The film is a little long at two hours, and the father (Benny Safdie) is mostly a cypher, but the film packs a lot of side stories in. There’s now some insight into Mom’s journey from NYC artist to frustrated homemaker. As she loses herself in school committee work and furniture decisions, the lesson about being true to yourself is a little belabored. The mother-daughter relationship is spot on; loving but sometimes awkward. Fans of the book will enjoy the film, and it’s a great entry into the small niche of good films about young womanhood.
Another film that would seem to appeal only to a niche fanbase is also a crowd pleaser. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” directed by Jonathon Goldstein and John Francis Daley, drops audiences into the middle of the action in medieval times. This swashbuckling adventure requires no knowledge of the game but is enhanced if you know that world. The journey of a troubadour, Edgin, played with humor and panache by Chris Pine, and his companions is a fun romp.
Michelle Rodriguez gets to play the sword-wielding fighter, and she’s given some inventive fight scenes and a nice character arc. There’s a young Sorcerer (Justice Smith) that only Edgin seems to believe can actually perform magic. My favorite is the shape-shifting Druid (Sophia Little), who morphs into some fabulous creatures. A handsome Regé-Jean Page is the crusading Paladin. Strong of arm and long-winded in his proclamations, it’s fun to watch him play the straight man.
Reuniting to rescue Edgin’s daughter, the band of misfits visits a former colleague who’s now a high-rank major. Hugh Grant makes a delightful conniving politician. He’s made an alliance with an evil witch, and the battle to save the daughter winds up being a battle to save the town. There’s a feeling of the “Hunger Games” in the battle to the death fought by the champions, and it’s a great opportunity to feature creatures from the board game.
There are plenty of battles and chase scenes but the “Honor Among Thieves” is more than a CGI-laden hero’s journey. There’s both wit and warmth amongst the friends. In its short runtime, the story lets the characters have enough backstory to encourage the audience to care about their survival. Not a film for the younger kids or those who find levitating villains scary but most of the fighting is bash-and-run, and only a little stab-and-bleed.
Both films, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” are enjoyable and surprisingly poignant. A credit to their filmmakers, they honor the source material (a book and a game). Who knows, maybe they’ll entice some novice game players to try Dungeons and Dragons or gain a new audience for Judy Blume’s books.
Drinks With Films ratings:
“Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret.” 2 ½ cups of Tang out of 5.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” 3 flagons of whatever booze is consumed in the D&D world out of 5.
