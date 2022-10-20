After a fun weekend of spooky films during Telluride Horror Show, The Nugget brought back “The Woman King.” Now it’s time for some more family friendly fare. The next two weeks, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is screening, beginning Friday.
Many people forget that there are children who were only able to get vaccinated and/or boosted recently. For many of those kids, they have not been in a movie theater since 2019, and for some, this will be their first time. Think of the excitement for those little ones: first popcorn, first big screen experience and an outing for the whole family.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is a 2022 American live-action, computer-animated musical comedy directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon (screenplay by William Davies). It’s an adaptation of a much-loved children's story of the same name written by Bernard Waber. The film stars Shawn Mendes as the titular character, alongside Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy and Brett Gelman.
This writer is a big Javier Bardem fan. This is quite a different role for him, and he’s clearly having a ball in the film. Mendes has a lovely voice, and the musical numbers are especially charming. The narrative drive loses steam before the end, but it’s a nice story to share with your family.
The youngest in the crowd might get a bit wiggly toward the end. It takes practice to sit for the length of a movie. They’re used to being able to pause the film or play while it’s rolling. The bright colors and realistic-looking crocodile should hold their attention. “Lyle” has a little something for everyone: song and dance, top-notch animation, lots of silliness, mild mayhem, and a wholesome family depiction.
The film is rated PG, and IMDB gives it a 6.7 out of 10 rating. A great resource for families, I recommend Common Sense Media for all forms of media. On that site, “Lyle” is rated for kid’s ages six and up. And parents and kids rank it as appropriate for ages five and up. The review calls it a “Cute croc musical with slapstick and a little peril.”
Another option for families is to start a Halloween tradition. Share your favorite film of the season. Mine is “A Nightmare Before Christmas.” This Henry Sellick stop-motion animation is full of catchy songs, has a unique story and a fun premise. The film tells the story of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, as he attempts to take over Christmas and make it spooky. It is a little scary for the wee ones, as there’s an Oogie Boogie Man, and Santa Claus gets kidnapped (literally, as he’s taken by kids). It’s aimed at older kids and teens. There’s a romance and a little politics thrown in. The animation is astonishing when you realize someone had to move each tiny character over and over to create the motion.
There are many fans of the original “Hocus Pocus” movie. I rewatched it recently and had forgotten how stilted the child stars are at the beginning of the film. The story is so corny and out of date. The “special effects” are laughable. You can check out the new “Hocus Pocus” movie on Disney+, aptly named “Hocus Pocus 2.” The Sanderson Sisters played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy still bring the charm, and there are some funny scenes. The story has been updated, and there are some big-name stars (Tony Hale is the mayor) to satisfy an older audience. But “Hocus Pocus 2” is still squarely aimed at the kiddos.
The seasons pass so quickly, and family time is hard to come by. Carve out some time with your family or friends and watch a movie together. Grab a copy of the “Lyle, Lyle, the Crocodile” book and then compare the movie at the theater. Discuss which is better with the kids. See a classic Halloween film that you loved growing up, or check out a new addition of an older film. Together time is precious.
