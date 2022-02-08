This week’s Planet Picks
PLANET STAFF REPORT Feb. 8, 2022
Wednesday, Feb. 9
1) A Valentine’s Day gift that keeps giving: Join the Ladies of Telluride Burlesque for a 2022 calendar signing at Last Dollar Saloon Wednesday from 6-10 p.m.
2) Kiddos can practice reading to a therapy dog at PAWS to Read Wednesday. The Wilkinson Public Library event is at 3:30 p.m.; signup is required.
3) Donavon Frankenreiter is in concert Wednesday at the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 8 p.m.; purchase tickets at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Thursday, Feb. 10
1) The Telluride AIDS Benefit’s Student Fashion show is at the Palm Theatre tonight at 6 p.m.; purchase tickets at tellurideaidsbenefit.org.
2) The Telluride Historical Museum offers a walking tour around town today; meet at the museum at 1 p.m.
3) Poet Kierstin Bridger reads in the Wright Opera House’s tavern tonight at 7 p.m. Learn more at thewrightoperahouse.org.
Friday, Feb. 11
1) Friday’s your last chance to catch the Telluride AIDS Benefit Student Fashion Show for 2022: it’s in the Palm Theatre tonight at 6 p.m.
2) Opiuo performs at the Sheridan Opera House Friday at 9 p.m.; purchase tickets at sheridanoperahouse.com.
3) Prefer live music in a more intimate setting? The Telluride Gold Kings play Friday at the Phoenix Bean from 6-8 p.m. There’s no cover charge.
Saturday, Feb. 12
1) Take a hike: Don Paulson leads a guided snowshoe trek of the Red Mountain Mining District this morning, sponsored by the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership. More information is at uncompaghrewatershed.org.
2) There’s an Olympic Curling Open House Saturday at Hanley Rink from 12-3 p.m., presented by the Telluride Curling Club. All are welcome!
3) Michael Minert is in concert Saturday at the Sheridan Opera House; the music starts at 9 p.m. Visit sheridanoperahouse.com for tickets.
Sunday, Feb. 13
1) All you need is love: The Wilkinson Public Library offers a Valentine card-making session Sunday at noon.
2) Mountain Village Town Council will host a public meeting this coming Thursday on a proposed hotel project on the 161 CR and Pond lots, and you can tune-in via Zoom. The meeting starts shortly after 2 p.m.; register to attend at thetownofmountainvillage.com.
3) The Telluride AIDS Benefit Fashion Show Feb. 17-Feb. 19 at the Telluride Conference Center in Mountain Village, and tickets are going fast. Visit tellurideaidsbenefit.org to learn more.
Monday, Feb. 14
1) The Nugget Theater is screening two films this week: ‘Belfast’ plays nightly at 6 p.m., and ‘Nightmare Alley’ (rated R), shows at 8 p.m. Both movies run through Thursday.
2) AA meetings are held every day in Telluride, sometimes more than once. If you’d like a list of meeting times sent to your phone, call 970-729-1120.
3) Start your week out right with an invigorating Tai Chi session with Bill. Class is free of charge; it’s at the Wilkinson Public Library at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
1) Practice your Spanish with other native speakers in a convivial atmosphere: Main Street mainstay eatery La Cocina de Luz. Class is in session on the patio Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Registration is encouraged; visit telluridelibary.org.
2) Heads-up, young thespians: A ‘Clue’ theater workshop for grades 6-12 begins Feb. 22 at the Sherbino Theater. The workshop runs through March 17; visit weehawkenarts.org to learn more.
3) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a Dungeon & Dragons game session every other Wednesday in its Magazine Room, replete with “all the materials you need, a Dungeon Master, and snacks.” Embark on your own adventure and create your own characters: the fun goes from 4-6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.