Safe to say, not all will miss the Telluride Ski Resort’s “old” fixed triple Chair 9, recently replaced by high-speed quad Chair 9.
Yet filmmaker and photographer Brett Schreckengost is one who will.
Schreckengost, a passionate skier and outdoor adventurer who has lived in this region for 30 years, has made a career of finding — and filming — sublime landscapes for an impressive list of clientele.
“I’ve spent a lot of time on Chair 9,” he recalled. “It’s a special part of the mountain that I hold dear to my heart. I’m embracing the change (to a speedier lift), but I miss the slower pace, the longer ride that it took to get up the hill. It was a nice way to experience the views, watch other skiers and study the terrain. There was something really great about it.”
Studying the terrain — photographing landscapes from unusual, quintessential points-of-view — is what Schreckengost excels at.
“I’ve always tried to come up with something unique, not run-of-the-mill shots from a roadside,” he said. Granted, even roadside shots — when you live and work in the San Juans — can be extraordinary. Views of the Wilsons, for example, “are gorgeous,” Schreckengost said frankly. “But I’m working to get more unusual angles, whether it’s from on foot, or via helicopter or drone.”
An exhibit of Schreckengost’s work at Slate Gray South, titled “Ode to Chair 9,” is replete with unusual perspectives; fresh, untrammeled powder; and (speaking of unusual) rarely a lift in sight. Yet Chair 9 is nearly everywhere here. It is part of the larger landscape, both on the ski mountain and seen from a greater distance (it is visible in the photos of Ajax peak). It is directly behind the photographer as he focuses his camera downhill.
It is a symbol of the passing of time, and what is lost in the name of progress.
“Giuseppe’s restaurant,” at the top of Chair 9, “is totally gone now,” Schreckengost said (a photo is in this exhibit). “I spent a lot of time there; it might have been the oldest continually running restaurant in Telluride.”
Like Giuseppe, the “ski-shack” at the top of the lift, a refuge for patrollers dubbed The Top of the World, is due for replacement. Mountain safety personnel will undoubtedly welcome larger quarters, Schreckengost noted. “But there was something about that little shack.”
Occasionally, time’s passage can also be an advantage. Shreckengost had been dreaming for years about how to get the shot of the San Sophia Ridge above Telluride from a dramatic perspective that most never see.
“When you look up at it from Telluride, you’re looking at San Sophia from the south-facing side,” Schreckngost noted. “Having flown over it, I knew it was a really amazing feature” when viewed from the north, an image that takes you from the top of a wild, precipitous, jagged ridge, and across to the groomed tracks — the mark of human habitation — of the resort.
“We had to pick the right day,” Schreckengost said.
Weather conditions needed to be perfect; flying conditions too (“It’s expensive to get a helicopter”). What he came up with is in this exhibit, which will officially open next Wednesday for Noel Night, but which actually opened last Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. “We put the show up, and someone came in and bought five pieces” almost immediately, Beth McLaughlin, Slate Gray’s owner, said. “It was a good problem to have.”
“Ode to Chair 9” is at Slate Gray South through Jan. 1. At the exhibit’s opening Wednesday at 5 p.m., “We’ll show some motion photography” on a tape loop, to go along with the stills for sale.
“Most of my day job, my commercial work, is motion photography, and I shoot some stills at the same time,” Schreckengost said. “I’ll be there Wednesday signing prints, and answering questions.” Because the prints are all made from digital files, while the pieces on the wall — some of which have never been exhibited before — are all for sale, “there are options for different sizes and configurations,” he added. The exhibit includes “a couple of ski shots, a couple of snowboard shots, a riff on all the experiences of what it’s like to be up there in winter.”
“Ode to Lift 9” hangs at Slate Gray South through Jan. 1. To see more of Brett Schreckengost’s work, visit brettschreckengost.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.