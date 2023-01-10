Athens, Georgia, band Futurebirds is returning for a two-night run at the Sheridan Opera House in March, the historic venue announced Tuesday afternoon.
“After selling out both shows last year, we are ecstatic to have them back on March 17 and 18, 2023. Come celebrate St. Patty's Day and spring skiing with these southern rockers and their harmonious blend of rock, indie/alt rock and country. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13, at noon on our website (sheridanoperahouse.com),” according to a news release.
Rock juggernaut Futurebirds’ newest EP, “Bloomin’ Too,” is a benchmark that not only celebrates 13 years together, but is also a testament to the sheer iron will of a group of musicians hungry for the fruits of its labor.
“Futurebirds is the best it’s been right now, far and away,” singer and guitarist Carter King has said. “We’ve been unintentionally carving out our own space since the beginning, since we never exactly fit in anywhere else musically. We were always too indie rock for the jam festival, too country for the indie scene, a little too psych-rock to feel like we were Americana. The music over the years just kind of created its own weird little ecosystem — it’s thriving and it feels great.”
The camaraderie between founding members King, singer and guitarist Daniel Womack Womack, singer and guitarist Thomas Johnson, and bassist Brannen Miles began when they were college students at the University of Georgia. In recent years, the quartet has added pedal steel player Kiffy Myers, keyboardist Spencer Thomas and drummer Tom Myers.
Though Futurebirds have offered up another instant classic release with “Bloomin’ Too,” the foundation of the group’s ethos, attitude and rabid fan base remains its live shows — these undulating waves of sound, energy and passion spilling out onto the audience in this two-way street of respect and admiration.
“The line between the stage and the audience has always been blurred, and we’ve definitely carried ourselves that way since the beginning,” Womack said. “The early days of rock ’n’ roll were about the mysticism surrounding musicians and bands. That’s never been us. We want to embrace our fans, to actually hang out and get to know them — they’re all part of the BirdFam.’”
The group tapped storied My Morning Jacket guitarist and producer Carl Broemel in the latest chapter of this seamless, bountiful partnership that initially came to fruition with “Bloomin’” (2021).
“Carl is extremely perceptive and an all-around smart dude. He’s really in tune with what the band is and what it strives to be. He’s engaged and understands our vision,” King said, according to the band’s website, futurebirdsmusic.com. “He’s a longtime hero of ours, and now is a friend and collaborator. It’s wild. And it’s great to be able to defer to someone you respect so much with creative decisions in the studio — we don’t just give that trust to just anybody.”
Captured this past spring at the legendary Ronnie’s Place in Nashville, Tennessee, the seven-song “Bloomin’ Too” is a vortex of sonic textures. The album ricochets from cosmic space, rock to rough around the edges, alt-country dreamscapes, sandy beach bum odes to kick in your step pop ballads — all signature tones and musical avenues at the core of the Birds' wide musical palette.
“This is probably the quickest turnaround we’ve ever had for a record — we felt confident right when we got into the studio and just cranked it out,” Womack said. “All of our frequencies are aligned as a band, where we’ve got this free-flow of ideas happening. We’re all on the same page right now and we have a lot of momentum going.”
For Broemel, he finds a sincere kinship and solidarity with Futurebirds. Witnessing first-hand the band’s blue-collar work ethic in the studio, Broemel was impressed and inspired by the “Birds” democratic ways and means in how music is created and cultivated in the studio.
“Futurebirds have this unique vibe with three singer-songwriters in the band, where everyone is constantly shifting their function, depending on the song,” Broemel said. “Everyone just kind of falls into place and finds something to contribute. Someone will lead the charge on one song, then fall back and let another take charge on the next — it’s something rare to see and behold in rock music, where normally there’s just one songwriter and one leader.”
For more information about this winter’s opera house shows, visit sheridanoperahouse.com.
