What the pandemic taketh away, Lawson Hill reclaimeth. Before COVID-19, the Lawson Hill business district, led by Telluride Brewing Company, tossed a block party on the street that fronts a host of thriving businesses, including the brewery, a coffee roaster, two dining establishments, a flower shop, a dry cleaner and laundromat, an alterations shop, a framing shop, and numerous offices that house plumbers, electricians, audio specialists and more. The Society Drive Business Center will, after a two-year hiatus, be the scene of its beloved block party tomorrow (Saturday) at 3 p.m., featuring music by Joint Point. Bring your ID and leave your dog at home. There is no cover charge.
At the celebration’s center is Telluride Brewing Co., whose success has been fueled by the fervent support it has enjoyed from its local clientele. The busy taproom in Lawson Hill (there’s one in Mountain Village, too) offers the brewery’s full line of beers that range from stalwarts like Face Down Brown and Tempter IPA, to seasonal favorites like goses and stouts. Canned beers are also available. That local loyalty is part of the reason for the block parties, the first of which was held June 25, 2016.
“It was an anniversary celebration and an Oktoberfest kind of thing, but, yeah, definitely a shout-out to our local support,” said TBC’s head brewer Chris Fish. “It’s great to finally do this. It’s the last thing we haven’t done that’s back to normal.”
The brewery’s success now includes out-of-state distribution in neighboring Arizona. Fish said that Telluride’s name recognition and the high quality of TBC’s beers have conspired to give the company a strong foothold in Arizona. The distribution deal was sealed in the spring and according to Fish, “it’s starting to blow up.” Yet another reason to celebrate.
Besides beer, Telluride Coffee Roasters, popularly still called the Steaming Bean, will have a booth set up offering cold brew and drip grind coffee for those looking to put a little late afternoon spring in their step. Owner Mick Hill is looking forward to the Saturday bash.
“It’s always a good time,” Hill said. “It’ll be fun.”
When Hill’s not roasting beans and filling orders for his numerous wholesale and restaurant accounts, he and his crew do a brisk to-go business from behind the counter of their Lawson Hill roastery.
If you think beer and flowers don’t go hand-in-hand, think again. China Rose Florist & Greenhouse is one of Telluride’s longest-running businesses, established in 1974. Now owned by Amy and Dwight Olivier, the legacy business is located just across from the brewery. Amy said the block party is a great way to celebrate the “neighborhood and the community.” She said she’s always surprised when people stop by the shop and tell her they’d never been to Lawson Hill. It’s one reason she likes to be open for the block party.
“It’s great fun. I’ve got the kids in the shop giving flowers out,” she said.
But beer and flowers?
“Yep! The guys are happy, the girls are happy.”
Though usually closed Saturdays in September as the summer season winds down, not only will the doors be open tomorrow afternoon, but she’ll have her designers in working on flowers for Saturday’s life celebration for former Telluride mayor, Stu Fraser.
The smart imbiber knows well the wisdom of “you have to eat to party.” To that end, Rico’s Tacos truck will tuck into the event space, dishing up delicious tacos, and more.
And what’s a party without music? Telluride’s enduring jam-rock maestros, Joint Point, will play beginning at 4 p.m. There’s lots of room to dance and, for the band, it’s an extra special gig as it’s bass player Joel Waller’s 40th birthday.
One crucial element for any outdoor event is the weather. After a series of sodden days, the clouds have broken and, as of press time, the sun is out. Better yet, it is forecast to be clear and sunny with a high of 62 Saturday.
Celebrants outside of Lawson Hill are encouraged to bike or skate. Drivers are urged to park in the Lawson intercept lot and walk the short distance to the party. Leave your dog at home but remember your ID and dancing shoes. Admission is free. Beer, food, flowers and coffee will be sold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.