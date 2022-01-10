The Sheridan Arts Foundation announced Monday The Infamous Stringdusters are playing the Sheridan Opera House March 27-28 at 8 p.m. each night, accoring to a news release.
The Grammy Award-winning quintet — Andy Falco (guitar), Chris Pandolfi (banjo], Andy Hall (dobro), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle) and Travis Book (double bass) — have musical influences that run the gamut, but their common denominator is certainly bluegrass, which is the sound that has defined the course of their career.
Tickets are $55 for standing room on the main floor and $65 for reserved balcony seats each, plus a $5 ticketing fee. There is limited leg room in rows O and P. All ticket sales are final. Patrons must be 21 and over, unless accompanied by adult.
The night of the show, patrons must bring proof of a COVI-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event to enter. Tickets will not be refunded, and patrons will not be allowed entry if they fail to bring proof of either vaccination or a negative test. No exceptions. By purchasing a ticket to this event, people agree to this COVID-19 waiver.
If the Sheridan Arts Foundation is forced to cancel or move this event, everyone who purchased a ticket will be eligible for a full refund.
