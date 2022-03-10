Though they often are, works of art don’t have to be static.
Never mind that it was published: F. Scott Fitzgerald kept reworking his masterwork, “Tender is the Night.” The musician Leonard Cohen penned 80-some verses for his seminal composition, “Hallelujah.”
“To find that song, that urgent song, takes a lot of versions and a lot of work and a lot of sweat,” Cohen said.
Telluride artist Daniel Kanow can probably relate. Kanow’s show at the 610 Arts Collective, in Ridgway, is both new and old.
It’s a fresh venue for Kanow: though he’s displayed his works in Telluride for years, this is his first exhbit in Ridgway.
On the other hand, some of these pieces have appeared before, in different incarnations.
“There’s newer and older work here. It’s been a really exciting process to re-touch and make subtle changes to some of these paintings,” Kanow said. “I think it’s common for artists. It depends on how tied you are to the commodification of that piece” (once it is sold, your opportunity to refine it disappears). “There are artists throughout history who have thrown out their work or changed it,” Kanow pointed out, “or burned it.” (Indeed, flames can be part of the process: sculptures at the Telluride Fire Festival are purpose-built to incinerate).
Kanow’s show in Ridgway is titled “The Imagined Landscape.: Brilliantly-colored, multi-layered and richly textured, the works evoke the intense, dramatic landscapes of the San Juans. Yet they are only a jumping off point: these vistas are grounded at least as much in “story and experience,” as Kanow puts it in his introduction to the show, as literal place.
So, too, the titles of these works are multi-layered: the phrase “Ajax Gold,” for example, a 6-by-4-foot landscape that includes the 12,785-foot iconic summit visible from Telluride’s main street, is not simply a reference to autumnal light on local peaks.
“The definition of the title ‘Ajax Gold’ ties into the history of these mountains,” Kanow said. “Hundreds of millions of dollars came out of the mines located here. And the Telluride valley, a glacial valley, might represent a ‘golden’ trip for some people to one of the most beautiful places in the world. When you live in such a place,” Kanow added wryly, “you tend to take its beauty for granted. The challenge for me” is to, in effect, imagine (or reimagine) the landscape, “integrating experiences I’ve had and places I’ve traveled and the gratitude I feel” into new and existing works. Over the years, “Ajax Gold” has changed: “It started as an acrylic, painted on site, and turned into an oil painting once I’d brought it into the studio,” Kanow said. “I continually refined it. I’d show it, bring it back to my house and rework it.”
The artist is both student and teacher. “I’m always learning, and always offering my services for other artists,” Kanow said. He studied with local painter Robert Weatherford, and apprenticed for years with Taos sculptor Ted Egri. He was the visual art director for the Telluride Mountain School, “and I’m creating a coaching program, Break Through Your Art,” Kanow said (learn more at breakthroughyourart.com). Concurrent with this exhibit, which runs through the end of this month, Kanow will instruct a class with the same title as this show. “Students will work intuitively to create an abstracted landscape that tells a narrative story. Participants should arrive at class with personal landscape images, at least one sacred personal object, and a journal,” the description reads.” A ‘landscape’ needn’t be a literal landscape, in other words, it can be a metaphorical canvas. Or, it can be something more: the work ‘Mountain Love,’ the first image you see as you enter the 610 Gallery, “still has such potency for me,” Kanow remarked. “It’s been a good through line for my life experience. I started working on it 10 years ago, and I’ve gone through a lot of transformation in my own life, with my family and in other ways, over the past decade.” The bottom of the canvas is a riot of wildflowers: a symbolic bouquet, perhaps, to the poignancy of impermanence — and the gift of gratitude.
“I ended my 30s, and am entering my 50s, all in that one painting,” Kanow said.
“The Imaginative Landscape,” a combination of large-scale and small originals in oils and acrylic as well as prints on canvas, acrylic and paper, is on display Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 30 at the 610 Arts Collective, Ridgway. Kanow’s landscape painting class at the Sherbino Theater takes place March 23 from 5:30-9 p.m. To see more of his work, visit DanielKanowFineArt.com.
