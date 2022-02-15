Wednesday, Feb. 16
1) Elissa Dickson hosts a monthly ‘playshop’ using colors as a writing cue Wednesday (blue is the hue for today). ‘Class’ is in session from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Register at telluridelibrary.org.
2) The Telluride Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge (472 W. Pacific Ave.). There’s a remote option via Zoom. Email telluriderotary@gmail.comif you’d like to attend as a guest. Meetings feature speakers, networking and fellowship; the club discusses matters involving community and international service.
3) The Telluride Gold Kings perform Wednesday in the Phoenix Bean from 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
1) There’s a backcountry ski chat hosted by the Telluride Public Library this evening at 7 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org to learn more.
2) The Telluride AIDS Benefit’s annual Fashion Show opens tonight at the Telluride Conference Center at 6:30 p.m., and continues through Saturday. Purchase tickets at tellurideaidsbenefit.org.
3) The Telluride Comedy Festival opens Thursday for a four-night run at the Sheridan Opera House. Shows are at 8 p.m.; learn more at sheridanoperahouse.com.
4) Cameron Silver of the L.A. boutique Decades and Caci Greenspan of Telluride shop Cashmere RED are collaborating on a sale to benefit the Telluride AIDS Benefit. It’s at the Madeline Hotel in Mountain Village from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
1) The Decades/Cashmere RED sale to benefit the Telluride AIDS Benefit continues today and Saturday at the Madeline Hotel in Mountain Village, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
2) Cheer on local Olympians: There’s a live screening of the Men’s Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe Friday at the Telluride Transfer Warehouse, and at various restaurants and bars throughout town. The race is on at 6 p.m.
3) Deadline alert: Four seats are open to the public on the Town of Mountain Village’s Design Review Board. If you’re interested in applying, submit a letter of interest by 5 p.m. today to squinn-jacobs@mtnvillage.org.
Saturday, Feb. 19
1) Lizard Head Hockey Club hosts a series of Avalanche Alumni get-togethers Saturday, including a 3x3 Pond Hockey Tournament from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and games and clinics later on into the afternoon and evening. Email joshwolke17@gmail.comto learn more.
2) Tonight is your last chance to catch the Telluride AIDS Benefit’s annual Fashion Show, which is being held in Mountain Village at the Telluride Conference Center. Show time is 6:30 p.m.; visit tellurideaidsbenefit.org to learn more.
3) The Nugget Theatre is open again (it generally screens two films daily, around 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.). The theater is in downtown Telluride at 207 W. Colorado Ave. Visit nuggettheatre.com to see what’s on.
Sunday, Feb. 20
1) There’s a silent auction for Avalanche Alums featuring Extra Gold this afternoon at Telluride Elks Lodge, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Email joshwolke17@gmail.comfor more information.
2) Mountainfilm’s Winter Shorts Fundraiser is at the Palm Theatre tonight, where the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Learn more about Telluride’s beloved annual film festival, which celebrates indomitable spirit, at mountainfilm.org.
3) Tonight’s the last night to check out the 22ndedition of the Telluride Comedy Festival at the Sheridan Opera House. The curtain rises at 8 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21
1) The Ah Haa School is looking for photos of happy times and evocative places to turn into postcards for a love letter to the box canyon titled, ‘Wish You Were Here.’ The submissions deadline is today (the process is easy, trust us). Learn more at ahhaa.org.
2) Al-Anon meetings take place every Monday at 5:30 p.m., in Telluride, and friends, families and observers are invited. On the first Monday of each month, the meetings are at Christ Church; the rest of the time they’re via Zoom. The Zoom code is 8796-6430-188, and the group i.d. is 48350.
3) A ‘Clue’ theater workshop for grades 6-12 begins Feb. 24, sponsored by Weehawken Arts. Visit weehawkenarts.org to learn more.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
1) Heads-up, powder hounds: the classic ski film 'Blizzard of Ahhaas' screens Friday night at the Wilkinson Public Library. There’s free pizza and awards for best 80s attire, too. Please register by visiting telluridelibrary.org, so organizers will know how much pizza to get.
2) AA meetings take place every day of the year in Telluride, sometimes twice daily. You can attend via Zoom, as well. Call 970-729-1120 if you’d like a list of meeting times sent to your phone.
3) The Telluride Film Festival presents a one-night-only screening of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Nugget Theatre. The film is rated R; show time is 6 p.m.
