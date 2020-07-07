The final rehearsal of Disney’s “The Jungle Book” Monday morning featured a special guest.
For weeks — months, actually — the musical had been in the works.
Rehearsals began in February of this year, with an opening date scheduled for May 1.
Leah Heidenreich, artistic director of the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theater, was directing a group of young thespians between the ages of 7 and 9.
“Then Covid hit,” she said, “and 19 of them dropped out.”
Heidenreich couldn’t blame them: She understood how the sudden shift to online learning took a toll.
“Most were Zoomed out,” their director said drily, “but 10 were still really stoked on the idea” of a performance.
The show must go on, as they say in the Broadway thea-tuh (they pronounce it that way, too). And Heidenreich reconfigured her students’ performance, which is on Facebook Live this week, Monday through Wednesday, at 6 p.m.
Instead of on the Sheridan Opera House stage, the kids have lately been rehearsing on Zoom, which is where this musical will be performed. Yes, musical: that is one aspect of all this that Heidenreich is particularly proud of. “Professional and amateur theater companies across the spectrum have been pivoting to Zoom” over the last few weeks, she said, “but for the most part, they’ve either not been performing musicals, or not been performing them live.”
This is both, “which requires a lot from these kids,” their director said. “When you perform these mini-musicals” — full-length theater musicals adapted for young actors — “they come with backing (musical) tracks from the licensing company. I sent them to the kids, who downloaded the music to their phones. We took a break and started rehearsals back up in early June. With a smaller cast, and lag time between rehearsals, we had to reblock and restage everything.”
The performances suddenly got more complicated: Because the actors are physically separated instead of together onstage, each became responsible for cueing his or her own songs.
“One of the most difficult parts has been the music,” the director said. “This performance is really different, and so fun. I’m really proud of these kids. They’ve worked so hard.”
Because each performer is in a separate locale, all also required “mini-sets,” colorful, jungle-themed backdrops that the director dropped off at each student’s home.
The kids will stop by the Sheridan in advance of each night’s performance to have their makeup swiftly applied (by someone who is, no doubt, wearing a mask and gloves).
Two cast members are receiving expert help from afar.
“A kiddo at ski camp in Oregon is getting help with her makeup from a YPT alum,” the director said, “and one in Denver’s grandmother is a master seamstress, and has helped him pull everything together. Everyone else is at home.”
On Monday, two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (a neighbor of one of the kids’ families) made a guest appearance on Zoom to wish everyone good luck, and to watch the first 10 minutes of rehearsal.
“She said ‘The Jungle Book’ was the first play she was ever in,” Heidenreich said. Swank’s presence “reminded me why Telluride is really special.”
Most special of all will be the live musical performances themselves, which took grit, ingenuity and commitment to pull off.
“We hope people will make a donation,” the director said. “We count on several thousand dollars’ worth of ticket sales,” and these are free of charge. “So much of the magic of the theater is rehearsing and performing together,” she summed up. These young actors “have worked to find a different sort of magic.”
