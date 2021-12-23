Beyond the Groove Productions recently announced the Club Red winter concert lineup, just in time for the holidays. The Mountain Village entertainment complex will be hosting four shows this season, beginning Jan. 14 with folk-pop act Brett Dennen.
Dennen is familiar with the San Juan Mountains, as he’s performed at Club Red in the past. He’s currently promoting his 2021 album “See the World.”
“I think it speaks to what we’ve all been through over the last year and a half,” he wrote about his latest released, according to his website brettdennen.live. “The songs began during a time when I was reevaluating my life. I’ve been fortunate to do this for more than fifteen years, but I have doubts about myself sometimes. I started writing these songs while I was taking stock of my life. Where am I? What do I believe in? Where do I want to be?”
He’ll answer those questions, and more, during his Club Red performance in January.
The rest of the lineup includes Jamestown Revival with supporting acts Mipso and Robert Ellis Jan. 28, The Motet with supporting act Collin Miller March 19, and Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene March 23.
Denise Mongan of Beyond the Groove Productions explained that this season’s lineup is a combination of rescheduled shows from last year and acts that were able to make a stop in Telluride.
“Some of the shows are rescheduled from March 2020, when the pandemic first hit, while others are acts I am in constant negotiation with for when their routing makes sense,” she said.
Acts like The Motet, as well as Osborne and Greene, are familiar with Telluride, as they’ve all played here before over the years. After the pandemic-caused uncertainty and cancellations of the past year-plus, having some familiar tunes will be good for the soul, Mongan said.
“Good musicians are a great fit anywhere anytime. Good music is universally pleasing. It knows no boundaries of people and places,” she added.
Mongan also took a moment to thank everyone who has supported Club Red over the years and those who continue to do so.
“We are pleased to be ‘dipping our toes back in the water’ of live music production amidst the balance of life in a pandemic. We are truly grateful for any person who has purchased tickets since we opened Club Red in 2013 to any future ticket purchasers, big thanks to all," she said.
All shows are all ages, with various ticket levels, including general admission, high-table seating and preferred platform seating. All tickets are currently on sale and available for purchase at clubredtelluride.com.
The concert series is supported by Telski and Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA).
Club Red has also been named one of ski country's best concert venues over the years. Heidi Stenhammer, TMVOA admin and operations manager, said catching some live music this winter is a must-do, especially if it’s your first time.
“Club Red is a unique, intimate venue with a state-of-the-art sound system and elegant décor. Guests can look forward to first-rate acts and a super fun, social vibe,” she said. “Being able to offer live, indoor concerts once again at Club Red enhances the winter experience in Mountain Village by giving our guests the opportunity to purchase tickets for high-caliber bands. It compliments our free Music in the Core program, which features Telluride’s talented local performers outdoors in Heritage Plaza every weekend this winter. TMVOA is proud to support local and regional musical talent.”
For up-to-date show information and future announcements from Beyond the Groove, visit clubredtelluride.com or facebook.com/ClubRedTelluride.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.