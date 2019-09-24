The Sheridan Arts Foundation (SAF) Young People’s Theater will present the sixth annual parent-kid play, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” starring 10 students grades 3-6 and their parents Thursday 2019 at 6 p.m. at the opera house. The show is free and appropriate for the whole family, according to a news release.
Based on the Grimm fairy tale, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” follows the beautiful princess Snow White, who must flee her kingdom. Jealous of her stepdaughter’s beauty, the evil queen orders the huntsman to kill her so the queen can once again be the “fairest of them all.” When he exiles Snow White to the forest instead, she befriends forest animals and the titular seven dwarfs. The classic story follows with a handsome prince, an ugly crone and a tempting apple.
“The last couple of years, I have selected popular styles of theater, but always shows that were not well known. This year I decided to shake things up by selecting a production that is beloved and known by everyone. It'll be fun to bring such a classic fairy tale to life with these very talented kiddos and their rockstar parents,” director Leah Heidenreich said.
The play stars Savannah and Traci Baize, Ansel and Lou Bartel, Stanley and Sal Birrittella, Cash and Jessica Fertig, Raft, Ryder and Ross Herzog, Scarlett and Paul Jones, Madeline Rae McConnell and Jessica Rae Arguelles-McConnell, Henry Deppen and Ronnie Palamar, and Evan Stogner and Sarah Stogner.
Palamar, SAF executive director, is participating this year with her grandson, Henry. She said the play is a way for her to connect with Henry in a fun setting.
“I think this gives kids and parents (or grandparents) a chance to step away from their usual routine and spend quality time together,” she said. “The adults are pushed out of their comfort zone and into the life of a thespian, which allows them to appreciate what their kids do every year in Young People’s Theater,” she said.
After a handful of rehearsals with Heidenreich, the child actors are joined by their parents for one final rehearsal. The seasoned pros (the kids) take the lead roles, while the parents take the supporting roles.
“The annual parent-kid play is always one of the highlights of my year. Watching the parents interact with their kiddos on stage is such a fun and unique experience. I have some pretty hilarious ideas of how to utilize the parents this year, and I'm excited to see the public's reaction,” Heidenreich said.
The show will be performed just once on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the historic Sheridan Opera House. A hat will be passed around at the end of the show for donations to the Young People’s Theater.
Maggie Stevens, opera house PR & marketing director, gave kudos to the kids, as she called the annual free event a must-see.
“Every year I can't wait to see the parents and kids interact on stage. The kids are definitely the stars with the parents as their supporting players,” she said.
Since 1999, the historic Sheridan Opera House has been home to Young People’s Theater, a diverse and flourishing center for young thespians, enrolling more than 250 children between the ages of 2 and 18 each year.
