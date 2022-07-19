Telluride Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “All’s Well That Ends Well” runs this Friday through July 31 on the Telluride Town Park stage at 8 p.m. each night. No show Thursday, July 28. Pictured at Sunday’s rehearsal, cast members Cassidy Craige, Julia Caulfield, Ursula Ostrander and Sue Knechtel rehearse a scene. (Courtesy photo)