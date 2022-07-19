As welcomed as the monsoons, as vibrant as downtown Telluride on a Friday night, and as evocative as petrichor, Telluride Theatre’s decades-long tradition of Shakespeare in the Park begins its summer run of “All’s Well That Ends Well” Friday. And as is often the case with beloved Telluride traditions, the anticipation is such that, as of press time, two of the run’s nine shows have already sold out, well before opening night (and that’s one of the sold-out shows). Curtain is 8 p.m. for all shows.
Shakespeare in the Park has enjoyed a long string of totally sold-out performances each year. Hint: get your tickets now. As when The Bard first staged his then-fresh-from-the-inkwell plays at The Globe, audiences enjoyed shows outdoors. Both the set, cast and audience are together on the Town Park Stage with the achingly beautiful and ever-changing backdrop of the mountains serving as a the most stunning of all set pieces. It is, said Telluride Theatre’s Artistic Director, Sasha Cucciniello, magical.
“There is something about sitting on the most beautiful stage in the world being entranced by Shakespearean language while day turns to night and everyone huddles in for a magical evening,” she said. “The tradition of Shakespeare in the Park is done around the world, but here in Telluride it is extra magic, because of our mountains, clean air, local actors and crew.”
Cucciniello also addressed the happy phenomenon of Shakespeare in the Park’s remarkable track record of sell-outs.
“People look forward to this show,” she said. “Many say it's their favorite of the year. I think some just love Shakespeare — his stories, language and the history of it. Sitting in his work, audiences feel transported to another time where problems, comedy and tragedy still live. There is a humanity, depth and joy to his work that calls to some. And I think people here really love to be outside doing anything, so there’s that.”
Shakespeare’s work runs the gamut of the vast range of the human experience. Whether comedy, such as “A Midummer’s Night Dream,” or the brooding, horrific tragedy that is “Macbeth,” Telluride audiences drink deeply of these timeless tales. With “All’s Well,” those in attendance will be treated to one of Shakespeare’s works that Guest Director Becca Wolff, said is known as a “problem play,” in that it is neither comedy nor tragedy in the strictly defined sense. Though definitely humorous, Shakespeare raises deeper, ethical questions in this play than are often found in his comedies. He dismantles the notion of societal mores, which Wolff finds fascinating.
“In this case, the target for destruction is the myth of romantic marriage,” Wolff said in a previous Planet interview. “Our heroine Helena is overly impressed with the ridiculous Bertram, who is forced into marriage to her by the King of France. The way the King twists Bertram's arm is squirm-inducing and the way the otherwise virtuous Helena ‘wins’ Bertram is morally questionable at best. But ‘all's well that ends well’ right? No one dies, so certainly this isn't a tragic end. And Shakespearean comedies end with marriages, like this one, sort of. But comedies also end with a miraculous untangling of the plot, where all the questionable tactics and power-grabs are revealed to be ultimately virtuous and highly acceptable. Not so here. It's uncomfortable and enlightening.”
Cucciniello, who has sat in on a number of rehearsals leading up to opening night, remarked on what makes this year’s production notable.
“Our guest director Becca Wolff has been incredible throughout this process,” Cuccciniello said. “She has brought all of our actor's performances to a new level. The work she had done has been phenomenal and we are so lucky to have her leading this process. The show is so fun and funny. The story is clear and she has not put too much on top of the story so audiences can really understand what is going on.
“Beyond this, we have an incredible set designed by Tim Mackabee. It almost looks like a mini-Globe theatre on stage. And I want to give a special shoutout to our Stage Manager Amy VanDerBosch. Amy has been so amazing, organized, professional and has kept the process on task. This show feels polished and next level because of the work she has done. Oh! And there is an army of children. That is a total standout.”
Wolff, whose amazement at the ever-changing moods displayed by the mountains at the valley’s east end never ends, relishes presenting “All’s Well” in an outdoor setting as dramatic as the action onstage.
“There are those that say Shakespeare was a mystic. Whether you believe that or not, it's impossible to deny that these plays invoke the great mysteries of life and divinity,” Wolff said. “I think the gathering outdoors opens the soul to those mysteries. This is especially in the midst of nature's grandeur in Telluride. In ‘All’s Well’ and all of his plays, Shakespeare is asking the biggest questions a person can ask. So the scope this setting allows us to experience their power in the utmost.”
One online critic called “All’s Well” a “rarely performed Shakespeare,” adding “The plot twists will take your breath away; the play’s moral compass buckles and pivots as erratically as the uncertainties of real life and the characters' dilemmas are drawn with such unflinching detail that you’ll find your allegiances and expectations challenged in unexpected and entertaining ways throughout.”
“All’s Well That Ends Well” tickets are available at telluridetheatre.org. This Friday’s show — opening night — is sold out, as is the Tuesday, July 26 performance. There are low ticket alerts for the July 23, 29 and 30 shows. There is no show Thursday, July 28. The run is July 22-31, with curtain at 8 p.m. Dress warmly.
