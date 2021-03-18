As you impatiently wait for The Nugget to reopen, a majority of Academy Award nominees can be enjoyed online, and what a wonderfully diverse set of films to enjoy.
The Academy made strides to invite more women and people of color to their membership and that seems to be reflected in the selections for many of the categories. This year, with a playing field leveled by the inclusion of films that streamed online or at a drive-in theater instead of only films that were given theatrical release, there’s notable change. The nominations celebrate movies that are introspective, provide an insiders view of other cultures, and spotlight Black heroes and history. There was more room made at the table for diverse voices, and for the first time, we have two women nominated in the directing category, Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao.
Nine actors of color earned Academy Award nominations, setting an Oscar record for diversity in those categories. “Minari” star Steven Yeun became the first Asian American ever nominated for best actor; in the same category, “Sound of Metal” star Riz Ahmed became the first person of Pakistani descent ever nominated for any acting Oscar. And Yeun’s “Minari” costar Yuh-Jung Youn, a supporting actress nominee, is the first Korean person ever nominated for an acting Oscar. Along with Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), this is also the first time in Oscar history that the best actor nominees are not majority white.
Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) became the first woman of color nominated for best director, and with fellow nominee Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), this is the first year more than one woman has been nominated in this category. Zhao is also the first woman ever to receive four nominations in a single year for best picture, director, film editing and adapted screenplay.
“Judas and the Black Messiah” is the first movie with an all-Black producing team — Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler — to be nominated for best picture. Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first Black women nominated for best makeup and hairstyling, for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
Here are the Academy-nominated best pictures and where to stream them.
“The Father:” Available in theaters and to rent on March 26
“Minari:” Available to rent on YouTube, Amazon and Google Play
“Nomadland:” Available to stream on Hulu
“Promising Young Woman:” Available to purchase on YouTube, Amazon, and Google Play
“Judas and the Black Messiah:” Available in some theaters
