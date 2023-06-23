For every classical music lover who thrills to compositions by Beethoven, Mozart and Bach, there is a potential fan waiting in the wings. A younger person might swoon to the same music when it is paired with modern dance. But he or she might also — understandably — shy away from the prohibitive cost of attendance.
That’s where MusicFest 2023 comes in. Over the course of this coming week, the fest will offer “Summer Soirees,” a series of five chamber-music performances in intimate settings in downtown Telluride, as well as at a private residence in Mountain Village.
Two of the programs will be free — one will be affordably priced.
There will be performances for passionate aficionados, and for those who might easily become enthralled if they just had a chance to hear, and see, a little more.
There’s a Local Artist’s Night at a private residence on Tuesday that is free and open to all musicians and vocalists.
A “Trip Around the World,” a free family and educational event at the Wilkinson Public Library, follows next Saturday, with “Chinese, Middle Eastern, Mongolian and Medieval music,” said Kathryn Lockwood, who plays the viola and who, along with her partner in life and in music, drummer-and-percussionist Yousif Sheronick, is the artistic director of this year’s fest for the second straight year.
(The Toronto Star has called Lockwood and Sheronick — together known as duoJalal — “fearless seekers and synthesizers of disparate instruments and cultures.”)
At the Wilkinson on Saturday, the pair will perform along with flutist Claire Beard, who directs the Telluride Chamber Music Association.
“We’ll each do a little solo, offer a demonstration of our instruments,” Lockwood said, “and get the kids clapping.”
A kickoff event should have musicians and non-musicians of all ages clapping: “Summer Frolic,” at the Palm Theatre on Sunday, June 25, is a gathering of musicians and dancers in an affordably priced performance for the entire community.
And speaking of community: from the first, the artistic process that led to this evening’s performance has been collaborative.
“A lot of times when you perform with dancers, they give you the music” and that is pretty much that, Sheronick explained. “This performance is from the ground up: we started with the music, had the dancers” — Casey Howes and Jake Warren of Leggy Bones Physical Theater — “listen to it, the five of us,” including pianist Inessa Zaretsky, “spoke about it, and the dancers picked the pieces they wanted to choreograph to. All the choreography is original.”
The program alternates between straight-up musical performances and music-and-dance, including “Being 7, “a very youthful,” percussion-only piece written by Sheronick and performed with the Leggybones duo.
“Homage to Iran” finds the dancers veiled, in a composition by Henry Cowell.
“The 3 G’s,’ by contemporary composer Kenji Bunch, “is rock and roll,” Lockwood said.
In total, audiences will be treated to a total of 10 musical, or music-and-dance, performances on the Palm’s stage.
The evening ends with Sergei Prokofiev’s “Dance of the Knights,” a take on “Romeo and Juliet” that ends not in tragedy, but with a surprising comical twist.
“Don’t ruin it!” Lockwood implored Sheronick as he started to explain to this reporter.
The duo is delighted to be co-directing in Telluride again.
“We had so much fun last year, we wanted to do it again,” Lockwood said simply. “We keep switching genres of music, and eras, so there’s something for everybody.”
The couple resides much of the year in New York.
“I came to my first MusicFest in Telluride 20 years ago,” Lockwood recalled, “and this is Youssif’s fourth or fifth year here.”
“We deal with the altitude for a couple of days, and that’s it,” Sheronick said. “We wake up with views of Mount Sunshine” every morning at the Mai home (where the Mountain Village portion of this week’s program takes place).
Lockwood added with a laugh, “It’s a terrible way to make a living.”
“Summer Frolic,” presented by MusicFest 2023 and featuring duoJalal, Inessa Zaretsky, Casey Howes and Jake Warren, will be performed Sunday at the Palm Theatre at 6 p.m.
Over the course of this week, Telluride flutist Claire Beard, violinists Deborah Buck and Min-Young Kim, cellist Caroline Stinson and pianist Orion Weiss will also perform in MusicFest. Visit telluridechambermusic.org to see a complete program and for ticketing information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.