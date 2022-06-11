Temperatures were rising Friday, and the atmosphere at the Ridgway Farmers Market was heating up, too: live music, even livelier conversations, foods and products of all descriptions: natural meats, fresh herbs and produce, honeys of all sorts, and goat’s-milk soaps in special, perhaps even unusual, abundance. The vibe was friendly, but pulsating (Wag’s World Orchards, fine fruit growers from Eckert, offered a gentle imprecation via signage to “Dear Beloved Dogs: please do not mark our tent poles, weights or products.”) There was even chile-based heat — also gently insistent — from Pandemic Polly Peppers, a company started by Lara and Siggi Marcum, shortly after they lost their jobs in the early days of Covid-19.
The firm they worked for disappeared, but the Marcums’ culinary calling is thriving: the couple, who had always enjoyed growing and sharing pepper-concoctions with pals, have created an impressive variety of sauces and chocolate, and sell them at farmers markets and festivals. They have a soft spot for Ridgway (they married here); a sauce that combines guajillo, arbol and ancho peppers with tomatillos, cocoa, and spiced coffee is named Ridgway Red.
“It’s the flavor that counts, not the heat,” Lara Marcum said. “We enjoy making food for friends.”
Get-togethers with friends could be the watch word of this coming week for Ridgway. On Thursday, two new Chamber members — which is to say, friends of the community — will be introduced to the public at the Ridgway Lodge & Star Saloon from 6-8 p.m. The first is Frank Gouder, who rescues and trains wild mustangs along with his wife, Sandra, at the Double G horse ranch and guest lodge that the couple owns on Log Hill Mesa.
“Coming from Germany and starting a new life here, we had so much support from the great community of Ridgway, and now we want to give something back,” Gouder said. “In my opinion, Ridgway is a hidden gem and could be one of the biggest attractions in southwestern Colorado.”
Jon Elliott, a Centennial State native, avid cyclist and the southwestern Colorado regional manager for Aspen Tree Service is the second new member of Ridgway’s chamber, and will be on hand to greet fellow business owners and locals at the free Ridgway Area Chamber of Commerce (RACC) event Thursday night.
“I joined because I feel Ridgway is a great town and I wanted to be more involved,” said Elliott.
Before the chamber meets, other friends of the community will have their say at Ignite! on Tuesday, which will feature notable locals Kelvin Kent, Sheelagh Williams, and Sue Husch, among others, sharing their passions in snappy presentations at the Sherbino Theater (which describes itself as Ridgway’s Living Room, to give you some idea of the coziness of the vibe). Admission is by donation. The doors — and the bar — open at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, June 19, the town and visitors alike will turn out in force to support the creative community at Fete de la Musique, a celebration of the imminent Solstice, and Father’s Day, and World Music Day all wrapped into one.
“Our plan is for many, many musicians from all genres,” and all ages (from kids’ choirs to working professionals) to participate in this free event, its organizers say. Wander the streets of downtown Ridgway — which will be closed to traffic — and soak it all in, from Mariachi musicians to harpists, bluegrass fiddlers, kids playing drums and much more, from 4-9 p.m., an hour longer into the summer evening than last year. The night wraps with a concert from Alex Paul, a longtime friend to audiences in Telluride and Ridgway, who’ll enterain in Hartwell Park. Bring extra cash for tipping, to extend additional support, and inspire, these hardworking local musicians. To become an annual sponsor of Fete, or to volunteer, visit sherbino.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.