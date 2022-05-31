Wednesday, June 1
1) Drop by Elks Park at 1 p.m. today to learn about the library’s summer reading programs for adults and receive a free book and a cookie!
2) The Telluride Foundation honors three mental health advocates in a Citizen(s) of the Year Presentation at the Sheridan’s SHOW Bar today from 4-6 p.m. Food and drink will be provided; all are invited.
3) Writer Wendy Videlock, of Palisade, presents ‘The Poetic Imaginarium’ Wednesday in Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater from 7-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
1) The Telluride Historical Museum reopens for the summer today at 11 a.m. with a reception for its latest annual exhibit. Learn more at telluridemuseum.org.
2) Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch? The Wilkinson hosts Patron Appreciation Day on the library’s patio from 12-2 p.m., and that spells c-o-o-k-o-u-t (please bring your own silverware and dishes if you can).
3) Participating galleries and venues stay open late tonight to exhibit new works during Telluride Art Walk, from 5-8 p.m. Go to telluridearts.org to see what’s on.
4) The Talking Gourds Poetry Group offers an in-person reading during Art Walk this evening featuring a real-life Art: award-winning poet Art Goodtimes, the Gourds’ cofounder and the first guest speaker at this new summer series. Drop by the Sheridan SHOW Bar at 6:30 p.m. (admission is free). Learn about future Gourds’ get-togethers, both in-person and virtual, at TellurideInstitute.org.
Friday, June 3
1) The Telluride Farmers Market is open today at the base of the gondola from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
2) The weekly Music on the Green series returns to Mountain Village Friday, where Brent Cowles and Heidi Hamill perform in Reflection Plaza from 5-7 p.m.
3) Telluride Theatre presents a ‘lightly-staged’ reading of ‘Lungs’ in Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery tonight at 8:15 p.m. Admission is free (a hat will be passed).
Saturday, June 4
1) There’s a free CPR and First Aid Class for teens today at the Wilkinson Public Library from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
2) Bring the kiddos to Huck Finn and Becky Thatcher Day: The annual fishing derby at Telluride Town Park Kid’s Pond begins at 11 a.m. (registration is at 9:30 a.m.).
3) The Palm Theatre broadcasts a Metropolitan Opera performance of ‘Hamlet’ by composer Brett Dean today from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday, June 5
1) Telluride Mountain Club hosts a free outdoor gear giveaway in Telluride Town Park today, where you can also enjoy a free, multicultural Community Fiesta. Both events go from 12-3 p.m.
2) Classical music by Bach and Brahms (among other composers) will be performed by Pacific Trio Sunday in a free concert at Christ Church. The music starts at 3 p.m.
Monday, June 6
1) The 29thannual Wild West Fest is in town this week, beginning today at the Sheridan Opera House and continuing through Friday. Learn more at sheridanoperahouse.com.
2) The Telluride Mountain Club’s free-outdoor-gear-giveaway continues today and tomorrow in the Carhenge parking lot, where the Gear Trailer opens at 7:15 a.m.
3) The Wilkinson Public Library launches Discovery Tuesday tomorrow at 9:30 a.m., and the first topic is Wildlife Awareness, featuring a presentation from a member of the U.S. Forest Service. The series continues Tuesdays through the end of the month.
Tuesday, June 7
1) Come as you are, from wherever you are: Bardic Trails, the monthly Talking Gourds poetry reading on Zoom, is tonight. The special guest reader is Madison Gill, and the reading starts at 7 p.m. receive a Zoom code at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) The band Ordinary Elephant plays an offbeat venue Tuesday: the rooftop of Citizens State Bank, in downtown Ouray, from 7:30-9 p.m. (purchase tickets at sherbino.org).
3) Craving a suitable film for a big(gish) screen? That would be ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ the new Marvel superhero movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch. It’s at the Nugget Theatre this week. Showtime is 7 p.m.
