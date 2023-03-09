Celebrating older women

Are you a sports fan? Do you love Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field or Rita Moreno? Then you are the audience for “80 for Brady.” You won’t need to read this review as you’re likely to go see the film opening Friday at The Nugget.
It’s nice to see that there’s some acknowledgement that women can be sports fans, too. This group of older gals may be interested in checking out the “tight ends” but they’re also knowledgeable about the game. If you’ve seen the trailer, you’ll have a good idea of the plot. There’s a fun twist, but this is light entertainment that showcases the friendship and support these women have for each other.
It's groundbreaking to see older women star in films and female friendship on the big screen. “80 for Brady” may be wish fulfillment and light on plot, but it’s fun. There were moments of humor and lots of wigs. Some fun cameos by Billy Porter, Guy Fieri and, naturally, Tom Brady not only added to the character’s empowerment, but they each took these gals seriously. Of course they could dance, of course they could play a winning hand at blackjack, and of course they could win a spicy wings contest.
What’s exciting is that this is one in a series of films starring older actresses that are coming out and finding enthusiastic audiences. Last week’s film, “Magic Mike” starred the sexy Salma Hayek Pinault. “Book Club” (2018, also featuring Fonda) has a sequel, “Book Club: The Next Chapter.” Andie MacDowell had a new film out, “A Happy Ending,” which didn’t seem to do as well. MacDowell is getting more roles on television and being celebrated for her lovely grey hair. She was featured on the catwalk for fashion week.
These women are not playing the grandmother or the wife of a much older male star. They’re getting roles as movie stars, sports fans and world travelers. These older gals are showing up sexy. Fonda’s character in “80 for Brady” writes erotica. There are scenes showing them enjoying sex.
That’s a big change for American movies. In the last five years, there’s been an uptick in roles for older actresses. They’re forming their own support networks and production companies; finding scripts that supply a more realistic, well-rounded idea of what life can be like as a vibrant senior citizen. So even if the story is light on character development or a little trite, I’ll continue to seek out these films to support them.
This year’s Oscar race has showcased some older women giving us great representation at the movies. Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis have been winning awards for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Director Sarah Polley featured several older actresses in her Best Picture Nominated film, “Women Talking” (produced by Frances McDormand, another powerhouse older artist). Angela Bassett has also brought her class and regalness to the awards circuit, winning best supporting awards for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
The 95th Academy Awards are airing Sunday on ABC. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon for the third time, many will tune in for the fancy attire and turn it off when it runs on too long. I’ll be watching to cheer on the women. Sadly, there’s not a single woman in the director’s nomination, but I’ll root for Polley in the Adapted Screenplay category. Let’s all celebrate that there are wonderful roles being created for older women and support them at the movies.
Drinks with Films review: 2 margaritas served in Patriots mugs out of 5.
