“Rocky Mountain high indeed,” comic Margaret Cho quipped about Telluride Gay Ski Week on Instagram. The queer comedian could presumably have kicked off her new national tour, “Live and Livid,” anyplace. She chose this town, and this week, to do it. Writer Joan Juliet Buck has called Cho — who will be in Telluride this coming Wednesday at 7 p.m., where “Live and Livid” debuts on the Palm Theatre’s stage, with opener Daniel Webb — a “dangerous” comedian, one who “know(s) no boundaries and inspire(s) palpable fear” whenever she starts a riff.
“Their magnetism seduces everyone, not just the chosen mark,” Buck observed of these dangerous doyennes. They’d prefer to spend life “kicking ass” instead of kissing it.
It sounds like a motto for the 21st annual TGSW — where frisky hijinks, ample kicking (more on that below), superb food and drink — and, yes, superb skiing — will all be on offer, repeatedly, from now until through March 4 at venues in Telluride and Mountain Village.
The 2023 edition of Gay Ski Week is all-new: “Bigger, bolder and more fabulous than ever,” it’s from SBG Productions, the organization that produces the Telluride Jazz Festival, Telluride Blues and Brews and the Durango Blues Train each year. Highlights of this particular “LGTBQ+ winter celebration” include pioneering comedian Cho, Telluride’s hometown royalty, Olympian Gus Kenworthy, and a fleet of DJs including Fleetmac Wood, Matt Suave, Sinna-G and CASTLE. On the subject of kicking, you can take in burlesque dancers from Telluride’s House of Shimmy Shake; national performance dancers from AJA; and go-go dancers from Sage Grey’s Mile High Go-Go Company.
Kick-ass drag queens who’ll strut their stuff this week include Ada Vox, Suzy Wong, Pattaya Hart, Bitter Betty and Aria PettyOne.
“We’re honored to have such a dynamic array of artists and personalities join us in our first year as the new producers of Telluride Gay Ski Week,” event director Steve Gumble has said. “Margaret Cho is an icon and pioneer who has paved the way for queer comedians. Between Margaret Cho, Gus Kenworthy, national drag queens, Telluride’s own House of Shimmy Shake burlesque dancers and along with many DJs, this is going to be an epic week in the Rocky Mountains. I would be remiss not to mention our fleet of dancers from Chicago and Denver, who’ll be adding a certain flair to many of our events. The Chicago-based dancers will be led by world-renowned freelance choreographer Alberto J. Arias.”
In addition to the on-stage fun, there will be culinary adventures aplenty, including “Gay Sleigh,” offered in partnership with Telluride Sleighs & Wagons and featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride to Aldasoro Ranch above town, where guests can take in sweeping views of the San Juans and savor a Spanish Basque-style dinner prepared by Chef Graeme Charles.
There’ll be fine French dining, courtesy of an Alpine Rendezvous Dance Party at Bon Vivant, one of the ski resort’s best restaurants, replete with panoramic views and featuring music from local favorite CASTLE.
The week ends with not one, but two midday brunches cheekily referencing the hit song by Britney Spears, “It’s Brunch, Bitch.” The “tongue-popping, fan-flicking, lip-syncing” — and rib sticking — extravaganza at Mountain Lodge will feature food and drink by executive chef Perse Vordokas. Fabulous drag queens Pattaya Hart, Suzy Wong and others, “dressed in oversized wigs, sparkles and six-inch heels,” will lip-sync to favorite pop-diva songs.
Last but certainly not least, let’s not forget the skiing, which should be spectacular: another round of fresh powder is expected mid-week. For a “top to bottom” guide to events, visit telluridegayskiweek.com.
