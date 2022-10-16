Creative opportunity abounds in Telluride, of that there is little argument, but Miranda Beck and Jacque Garcia thought there was something missing. And so, The Fig bloomed. The fresh, new artist-driven pop-up collective is hosting a free poetry workshop Sunday at Telluride Arts headquarters from 6 to 8 p.m. All are welcome.
“We just want to get people together to write and talk about poetry,” Beck said. “It’s for all levels of interest and we will have a short intro about poetry and then we will have very vague prompts and more specific prompts, or you can free write.”
The Fig, Beck said, will have a focus on comedy, as well as poetry. She and Garcia felt that while the local music scene is vibrant and incredibly active, aspiring comics were wanting for performance opportunities.
“I would love to focus on comedy because I believe we’re lacking that performance space in the area, especially for locals. I was making a joke to Jacque, that I wanted to plan that comedy show so that I could headline,” Beck said. “We want to cultivate a safe space for people to try and fail. We want low pressure, gentle encouragement, and to remind everyone that most people are scared to do these things, but we can try it and fail together.”
If last month’s comedy night at the Transfer Warehouse is any indication of that need, The Fig’s timing could not be better.
“It was awesome. We had more people than room on the stage! But we had an annex plan ready so we spilled off the stage,” Beck said. “We were lucky enough to be donated the space because we are currently working on a zero dollars budget. The performers all gathered and help to put the show together, as well as the crew from Telluride Arts. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without all the support from the community and our crew.”
Comedy, Beck said, is much more than going for laughs.
“Comedy is important because it is like a fun therapy. It’s filled with emotions and can teeter a line between hilarious and relatable sadness,” she said. “It gives people the opportunity to think and reflect on things they notice about themselves and the world. Which I don’t think we all do enough! It’s like hydrating, it’s the hardest thing to keep consistent. But comedy makes it fun. It brings people together to talk and share and garner a sense of community. Vulnerability is one of the most challenging and most rewarding parts of comedy. Can we set our egos aside and connect without judgement?”
Why The Fig? Beck said it started as a conversation she and Garcia had about “creating a disaster dating podcast called ‘The Fig…” (’cause it’s not the date.)”
Beck and Garcia envision more poetry and comedy workshops and are planning a comedy event in December that will be holiday themed.
“We would love to gather whoever may want to join,” Beck said. “We are also going to try and have a workshop sometime before for those who want to participate but aren’t sure about performing yet.”
The Fig is also open to other kinds of performance art, other than music. Contact Beck and Garcia at thefigtelluride@gmail.com, or message The Fig on Instagram @Thefigtelluride.
Beck said that she and Garcia were recently asked to host the locals comedy night for 2023 Telluride Comedy Festival to honor Silas Berrier, who started it pre-Covid in 2020. Jeb Berrier, Silas’ uncle and founder of the Comedy Fest, would like to keep it going, she said. (Silas died in a 2021 auto accident in Ouray County.)
Comedy Fest is where it all started for Beck, but first she had dragons to slay, namely, her fear.
“My journey started with the gnawing feeling that I wanted to be in stand up for a long time,” she said. “But also, I was too afraid of everything to try. It took me many years, and some therapy to really help me feel less afraid of everything, in general. I did a set at Comedy Fest with Silas in 2020 and that was my first audience.”
She also nabbed a Telluride Blues & Brews Festival set this year, sharing the stage with seasoned pros. Despite an audio delay and blinding stage lights, she soldiered on, much to the amusement of the 400 people who came to the Blues Stage.
“Now I’m addicted and don’t want to lose momentum,” she said. “So, I’m writing every day.”
The Fig has a simple vision for the future with an emphasis on inclusivity.
“We would love to continue to gather community members for reflection, laughing, and a sense of togetherness, while also growing our own minds,” Beck said.
Workshops such as Sunday’s poetry workshop are always free, while events are pay what you can.
