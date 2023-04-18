The magic returns to the Sheridan Opera House April 28-30, as the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theater continues its 24th season with the elementary school production of “Peter Pan JR.” The show starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Doors open at 30 minutes prior to show time.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children 18 and under. Lap children are free. Tickets are $1 more at the door to encourage people to buy in advance.
The show, directed by Young People’s Theater Artistic Director Leah Heidenreich, stars 29 elementary schoolers in grades 3-5 and is sponsored in part by the Wild Animal Sanctuary and Steamies.
“I truly can’t think of a show more perfect for this age group than 'Peter Pan.' The whimsy, the adventure, the characters, the music; it’s the epitome of great musical theater for elementary-aged kids. The cast is so excited for this show," Heidenreich shared in a release this week.
Based on J.M. Barrie's classic tale and featuring an unforgettable score by Morris "Moose" Charlap and Jule Styne, with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh and Betty Comden and Adolph Green, “Peter Pan” is one of the most beloved and frequently performed family favorites of all time. The high-flying, Tony Award-winning musical has been performed around the world and delighted audiences for 60 years and is now adapted for young performers.
Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, the fierce Brave Girls, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.
Featuring the iconic songs, like "I've Gotta Crow," "I Won't Grow Up" and "Never Never Land," and a rousing book full of magic, warmth and adventure, “Peter Pan JR.” is the perfect show for the child in all of us who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up.
“This is a perfect show for young first-time theater-goers, as well as the nostalgic fans who are taken back to childhood when they escape into Neverland. ‘Peter Pan’ is the perfect family night (or afternoon) out, and it’s even more magical to get to see it brought to life by Telluride’s talented young thespians,” Heidenreich shared.
The cast of characters include, in alphabetical order, are Ansley Barber (Brave Girl 1), Vivian Black (Slightly The Lost Boy), Vaughn Borden (Mr. Darling/Pirate), Theo Brooks (Captain Hook), Jaden Casanova (Twin 1 The Lost Boy), Sylvia Trn Dalton (Wendy Darling), Olive Dasaro (Cecco The Pirate), Amelia Dickinson (Starkey The Pirate), Brielle Geissler (Jukes The Pirate), Jace Gillett (Twin 2 The Lost Boy), Zuzu Gorraiz (Curley The Lost Boy), Declan Grady (John Darling), Simon Guest (Michael Darling), Trey Harvey (Pirate/The Crocodile), Itzel Hernandez (Peter Pan), Charlotte Jurecki (Smee), Magnolia Mahoney (Mrs. Darling/Brave Girl), Amelia Claridge McNamara (Pirate), Mary Parrish (Tootles The Lost Boy), Camille Skinner (Noodler The Pirate), Marbell Smith (Brave Girl), Quinn Sowinski (Brave Girl), Talina Swenson (Pirate), Briana Thorbahn (Tiger Lily), Luka Trujillo (Nana/Nibs The Lost Boy), Izzie Tyson (Liza/Brave Girl 2), Shelby Wasserman (Brave Girl), Sydney White (Lost Boy) and Tess Wolke (Lost Boy).
Joining Heidenreich behind the scenes are Amy Bolte on set design, Erika Kae on lighting design, Colin Casanova on sound design and Traci Baize on costume design.
The Sheridan Arts Foundation was founded in 1991 as a 501c3 nonprofit organization to preserve the historic Sheridan Opera House as an arts and cultural resource for the Telluride community, to bring quality arts and cultural events to Telluride, and to provide local and national youth with access and exposure to the arts through education. The Sheridan Arts Foundation is sponsored in part by grants from the CCAASE, Colorado Creative Industries, the Telluride Foundation, Johnson Family Foundation and an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For tickets and more information, visit www.sheridanoperahouse.com, or call 970-728-6363, ext. 4.
