It may have taken nearly 20 years, but Rising Appalachia is playing the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Leah Song and Chloe Smith, the singer-songwriter sisters behind the Americana folk outfit, take Town Park stage Friday from 1:45-3 p.m. They’ll also be at the Sheridan Opera House Thursday night at 10 p.m. for a NightGrass show.
Rising Appalachia has played the historic venue before, and Song was in town for a solo set at the Transfer Warehouse during the waning days of the pandemic, but the annual summer solstice gathering that is the Bluegrass festival has been a long-held goal for the Atlanta-raised sisters.
“Telluride is actually a festival that we wanted to do at the very onset of our career. We didn't really approach touring and professional musicianship with a lot of specific goals. But Telluride, especially coming from the folk music world, was one that we've just wanted forever. It just feels like the right time to finally be culminating there, so we're super excited. It's essentially our primary focus of the entire touring month of June,” Song said.
Rising through the ranks with a unique blend of Appalachia mountain folk music and world influences, Rising Appalachia has built a loyal fanbase, including here in Telluride, over the years. Song and Smith’s swooning harmonies make the music resonate that much more in the soul. Having the band play to the backdrop of the San Juan Mountains just feels right.
“Everything in the life of Rising Appalachia feels like it's been a slow earn. Nothing has ever come to us on a silver platter. Everything has had to do with relationships and repeating our visits and showing up,” Song said.
When Rising Appalachia first showed up to Telluride in 2019, the sisters felt the magic of the mountains, as so many do, and instantly connected with its ethos.
“There's not really a town anywhere in North America,” Song started to say, “ … there's not a town hardly anywhere in the world that rivals it, but certainly not in the Americas. And I think when we first pulled around the corner into Telluride, I mean, it's just breathtakingly beautiful. But I would say the part that's even more inspiring to me, as an advocate for smart civic spaces, is that it's incredibly pedestrian friendly, everything, it feels like an old-world village. And so few places in America have a sense where you really, actually can know the neighbors, walk to the grocery store, walk to the bottom of the ski slope, bike straight to the river. The way that it's just been very intelligently designed to be is very inspiring, and it's just really, really inspiring to be there in the landscape.”
After a long pandemic-induced break from properly touring, Rising Appalachia is ready to get back to a more normal road routine, including promoting 2021 album “The Lost Mystique of Being in the Know,” which was written and recorded during the uncertainty of the past two years.
“Nothing like having everything that you maybe perhaps complain about completely removed from you to realize what you love about it. I mean, we were just on the verge of burnt out, and then everything was removed,” Song said. “I always used to fantasize about being a reclusive artist living on top of a mountain making pottery and paintings and never interacting with anyone. And then I had a year of not having a single public experience. And I realized how incredibly special and honored I feel, and I think we all feel, about being able to have our work have to do with public gathering. It feels like a social work and a social service. To have a live crowd just to feel the energy of the live crowd to have the catharsis of live music to realize that our work has to do with gathering people, all of a sudden, feels very clearly part of my destiny for the rest of my life.”
For the latest record, the band changed things up in that they allowed themselves to follow the music more and explore wherever it led them. It’s something Rising Appalachia had wanted to do for a while, Song explained, and the time felt right to finally do it. The result is the band’s most experimental album, but also potentially the most cathartic.
“It was almost entirely improvisational, and it felt like such an honest response to the times it's like, we don't really know where we're going. Let's see if we can recreate that space musically,” she said. “ … It was both existential crisis and this interesting relief of actually being forced to slow down. It was a very interesting combination.”
She added the song structures didn’t follow the traditional four-minute folk sequence, but they didn’t necessarily need to — everything happened as it was supposed.
“We wanted to create music that we gave permission to the music itself to be wandering, to be kind of curious, and all the songs got longer, much longer, a lot more instrumental space, a lot more spaciousness,” Song said. “It felt like a balm create that way. And, you know, it didn't get the same kind of pure response that some of our earlier albums did, but that's not why we made it. We made it so that we could have our own relationship to art being a healing medium for us.
“ … Some of the songs haven't found their way to stage yet. I don't know if they ever will. They're just almost too unruly. But I do think it influenced us forever.”
