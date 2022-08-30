Wednesday, Aug. 31
1) Telluride’s Little Theatre, a new play for all ages, will be performed in the music tent at Market on the Plaza, in Mountain Village, today at 11 a.m.
2) The Telluride Gold Kings are in concert tonight on the Phoenix Bean’s patio at 5:30 p.m.
3) The Progressive Women’s Caucus meets at 5:30 p.m. this evening at the Liberty Bar. The get-together is free and open to all ages and genders; Jimena Smith will speak on ‘Reproductive Rights: Where We Go From Here.’
Thursday, Sept. 1
1) The 2022 action comedy ‘Bullet Train,’ starring Brad Pitt, screens just one more evening at the Nugget Theatre before new releases premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in this space for a few days. 'Bullet' shows tonight at 7 p.m.
2) Telluride Art Walk exhibits new works at participating galleries and venues this evening from 5-8 p.m. Visit telluridearts.org to see what’s on.
3) Guest poets Wendy Videlock and Uche Ogbuchi offer a special Art Walk reading tonight in the Transfer Warehouse. It’s free and begins at 5:30 p.m.; if you'd like, bring a poem to share with the group.
Friday, Sept. 2
1) The annual Telluride Film Festival opens today and continues through Monday. Visit telluridefilmfestival.org for a list of what’s playing.
2) Singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson is in concert tonight at Reflection Plaza, Mountain Village, from 5-7 p.m. The family-friendly show is free of charge.
3) AA meetings are seven days a week in the Box Canyon; a get-together for women only is coming up tomorrow at 4 p.m. Meetings take place at Christ Church (there’s a Zoom option for those who prefer to attend virtually). For more information, see the calendar on the front page of the Daily Planet.
Saturday, Sept. 3
1) The Telluride Film Festival continues today through Monday. Visit telluridefilmfestival.org for the complete schedule, or better still: download the app to get the latest news about what’s showing.
2) Open House Theatricals presents 'Time Flies,' a series of short comic vignettes by playwright David Ives, tonight in Ouray’s Wright Opera House. The performance is at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Bestselling author Marianne Wiggins reads from, and signs, her new novel, ‘Properties of Thirst,’ at Telluride Arts HQ Gallery today at noon.
The cover of Wiggins’ novel is a tintype by the novelist’s daughter, photographer Lara Porzak, whose exhibit hangs on HQ’s walls. Take a look around after the reading, or stop back later if you like (Porzak’s show is up through Sept. 22).
Monday, Sept. 5
1) The Wilkinson Public Library is closed for Labor Day. The library reopens tomorrow.
2) Labor Day in Ridgway begins with a boisterous parade down Highway 62 (Ridgway’s main street) at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. barbecue in Hartwell Park. Cap it off with a trip to the Labor Day Rodeo at the Ouray County Fairgrounds. The CPRA-sanctioned event starts at 1 p.m.
3) It's a wrap: The Telluride Film Festival winds down today, but not before a final showing of some of the fest's most-popular films which are easier to view, now that the crowds are clearing out. Visit telluridefilmfestival.org and download the app to learn more.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
1) The Talking Gourds Poetry Program welcomes guest reader Zoey McKenzie to a Zoom presentation tonight at 7 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events for a link.
2) Meet Weehawken Creative Arts’ new theater teacher and community theater director, Colin Sullivan, at the Sherbino Theater this evening in Ridgway, where he’ll discuss new classes and performances coming up later this year, and next. The get-together goes from 5:30-7 p.m., and includes free food and drink.
3) Mark your calendar: Writer Kathryn Wilder will discuss her memoir, ‘Desert Chrome,’ along with photographer TJ Holmes, tomorrow at the Wilkinson Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Learn more at telluridelibrary.org/events.
