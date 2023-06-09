Get ready to ride: Five shows, three artists, two venues, one epic rock-n-roll party

Ever since the Ride Festival was canceled in 2020 due to COVID, festival producer Todd Creel stopped applying to use Town Park stage for his rock and roll festival. Because this year July 4 falls on a Tuesday, there wasn’t enough time to set up and open the concert three nights later. So, as with the past two years, Creel opted to use the Ride Lounge and the Sheridan Opera House (SHO) as session venues to showcase three headliners this coming July 6-9.
“I approached the Parks and Recreation Commission last fall to see if we could move the dates to late September/early October of this year but because of the soccer schedule and other activities, they didn’t think that was the best weekend,” Creel explained.
Consequently, he pursued a streamlined approach to producing the festival by booking three rock ‘n’ roll bands who’ve played in Telluride before — Black Pistol Fire, Tyler Bryant and Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons — each with proven appeal especially to the younger generation of rockers given these artists are young themselves.
Creel opened the Ride Lounge last summer where he’s regularly hosted live music, making it a favorite local haunt for the younger crowd.
“It’s a great venue because it’s in a historical building with a long-storied history of local shenanigans,” Creel said. “The room was designed for sound, and we’ve got an excellent sound system. The shows are intimate and have an amazing vibe.”
At 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, Black Pistol Fire, a high-octane rock duo out of Austin, Taxas, featuring Kevin McKeown on guitar and lead vocals and Eric Owen on drums, will perform at the SOH.
With a reputation for untamed live performances, Black Pistol Fire go hard, churning out the sound of a full rock band.
“We’ve had them on the Town Park Main Stage where McKeown bounced on the van in front of the stage and crowd surfed, and we’ve had them at the Sheridan Opera House where he’s climbed up on the balcony and crowd surfed,” recounted Creel. “Last year we brought him in for two nights and both shows sold out and both were amazing, lively shows that everyone was talking about afterwards.”
Following the Black Pistol Fire shows, Texas guitar prodigy Tyler Bryant and his band The Shakedown will play two 10:30 p.m. shows at the Ride Lounge on Friday and Saturday nights.
“The dude can light up a crowd like no other,” Creel said. “And he embodies all the positive things about rock and roll: The rawness, the energy, the spirit and the volume.”
Jay Buchanan, singer for the rock band Rival Sons, will close the festival on Sunday night at 8 p.m. at the SOH.
“Rival Sons are carrying the torch as a new, authentic rock band, especially in Europe where they’re massive,” enthused Creel.
Buchanan reached out to Creel about a unique side project he’s got going called “Holy Spirits” where he rolls into towns with new material and rehearses with local musicians who then play on stage as his sit-in band.
Accordingly, locals Ted Ferris will play drums, Hagen Kearny will play guitar, and Chris Harden will play bass with Buchanan for the closing Sunday evening session.
Creel is still looking for a local keyboardist for that show.
Next year’s calendar looks more promising for the Ride Festival to return to the Main Stage in Town Park with a possible July 12-14 run.
As a step in that direction, Creel was on the agenda for Wednesday’s Commission for Community Assistance, Arts and Special Events (CCAASE) meeting where members considered dates for special events in 2024.
Overall, he reported, the meeting was positive.
“It went well but we still need approval from Parks and Rec and possibly from town council,” he said.
“We have thousands of people asking us to return to Town Park,” he added. “They feel like it’s not a festival unless it’s in the park. It is the greatest venue on earth, so I’ll keep trying.”
Creel says it’s become progressively more difficult to produce a music festival in Telluride given the cost of lodging, challenges with the park, town politics and the high price tag for booking headliners where he must compete with large cities that have huge budgets for bands.
Nevertheless, he says the Ride Festival has brought some of the best live music to Town Park for no other reason than an undying love for rock and roll music.
“I’m not making money, and I’m often losing money,” admitted Creel. “But I’m still doing it because I love it, and we believe in our rock and roll genre, and we believe in the venue.”
Ride Festival tickets went on sale this week and given the small venues, Creel expects all shows to sell out.
On or around July 4, he plans to host a locals appreciation party at the Ride Lounge with special offers and giveaways of Ride merchandise — posters, tee shirts — from over the years.
For tickets and more information on this year’s Ride Festival, visit ridefestival.com.
