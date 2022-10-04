Wednesday, Oct. 5
1) Rehearsals for the Telluride Choral Society’s children’s choirs begin this afternoon at the Telluride High School Middle/High School, in Tuck Gillett's room. Grades 3-6 rehearse from 3:30-4:30 p.m.; grades 7-12 do so from 4:30-5:30 p.m. To sign up, visit TellurideChoralSociety.com.
2) The Telluride Jewish Community hosts an evening Yom Kippur Service tonight at the Sheridan Opera House at 5 p.m., followed by a break fast potluck dinner. All are invited.
3) Rudy Davison is the guest at a free Fireside Chat hosted by the Telluride Historical Museum this evening. The talk is in the Madeline Hotel’s Living Room and begins at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
1) Take a river walk this morning and learn about the San Miguel River’s restoration from the Town of Telluride's program director Lance McDonald. Wear sturdy shoes and meet at the Lawson Hill Park and Ride at 9:30 a.m.
2) Participating galleries and exhibits stay open late tonight for Telluride Art Walk, from 5-8 p.m. See what’s on at telluridearts.org.
3) Former Colorado Poet Laureate Joe Hutchison is the guest reader tonight at Poetry on the Tavern in the Wright Opera House, beginning at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
1) It’s the Telluride Farmers Market’s final day of the season. The market is open from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on South Oak St.
2) Drop off your electronics to be recycled today in downtown Telluride, at Carhenge, or in Mountain Village, at the Gondola Parking Garage Bridge. Both places will accept used electronics from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
3) The Telluride Dance Collective performs ‘Mass Movement’ tonight and tomorrow at the Palm Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Learn more at telluridepalm.com.
Saturday, Oct. 8
1) Electronics recycling takes place today in Norwood, at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds, and again in downtown Telluride at the Carhenge lot, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
2) Cheer them on: The Telluride Gravel Bike Race launches this morning from Oak St. Plaza, and goes from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
3) There’s a Celebration of Life ceremony at the Sheridan Opera House this afternoon for Steven Gluckstern at 4 p.m. Please dress colorfully and casually — Steven's favorite type of attire. The ceremony will be followed by a gathering at the Sheridan’s SHOW Bar. All are invited.
Sunday, Oct. 9
1) Belly up: There’s an End of Season Bottomless Brunch today at the View from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
2) Mark your calendars: the Wilkinson Public Library will be closed tomorrow (Sept. 10) in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Monday, Oct. 10
1) Telluride Al-Anon meetings are again being held in person each week at Christ Church. You can also attend via Zoom. Meetings are on Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; the meeting ID, for those who would prefer to attend virtually, is 8796-6430-188, and the group ID is 48350.
2) Citizens Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group that focuses on local environmental action, has its monthly meeting tonight in the Montrose Public Library at 5:30 p.m. All are invited.
2) Come support community-supporters: The Telluride Foundation will host a free Volunteers of 2022 Celebration tomorrow in the Transfer Warehouse from 4-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
1) Ashley Boling offers an entertaining walk around downtown Telluride — one of his last of the summer season — today at 1 p.m. Meet him at the Telluride Historical Museum if you’d like to come along.
2) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a showing of the documentary ‘Color of Care,’ about healthcare iniquities during the pandemic, tonight at 6 p.m. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion, to be moderated by New Yorker writer Peter Hessler, until about 9 p.m. For more information, visit telluridelibrary.org/events.
3) There’s a poetry reading this evening in the Sherbino Theater’s ‘Literary Living Room,’ featuring scribes Kierstin Bridger, Sam Roxas-Chua and Lisa Allen Ortiz, from 7-8:30 p.m. Head to sherbino.org to learn more, and to see what else is on soon at Ridgway’s community theater.
