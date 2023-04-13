Creative heat, and a film about wildfire coming up

The 610 Open, a regional exhibition at the 610 Arts Collective in downtown Ridgway, is coming up soon. The show opens to the public Thursday, April 20.
The annual event awards winning artists a trio of cash prizes (and ribbons), including a $250 prize for Best in Show; a $200 610 Arts Collective award; and $150 for the recipient of the People’s Choice award.
Most importantly, the show offers valuable exposure to regional creatives: the exhibit is up for over a month, from Thursday, April 20 to Saturday, May 27.
Public voting for the People’s Choice Award goes from opening day to May 18; awards will be announced at a 6 p.m. reception May 19.
Two- and three-dimensional original media are eligible for inclusion (prints will not be accepted). Works may not exceed 24-by-24 inches, including frames (wire-clip frames and frameless clips will not be accepted). Artists may submit up to two works. Hand-delivered drop-offs and registration will take place at the gallery Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Email info@sherbino.org, visit 610arts.com or phone 970-318-0150 with any questions. The gallery is located at 610 Clinton St. in downtown Ridgway.
‘ELEMENTAL’
The Sherbino Theater reopens Tuesday with a screening of “Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire.” Filmed in Oregon and narrated by David Oyelowo, the documentary “takes viewers on a journey with the top experts in the nation to better understand fire.”
The film tracks the harrowing escape from Paradise, California, “as the town ignited from wind-driven embers and burned within a few hours of the fire’s start.”
Sponsored by National Geographic, the documentary “includes the voices of climate experts, Indigenous people and fire survivors, and asks us to reimagine our relationship with wildfire as we prepare for an increasingly hotter future.”
Filmmaker Trip Jennings, the founder of Balance Media, has worked with National Geographic for over a decade: His films have won dozens of awards around the world, according to a release at sherbino.org, and have aired on every continent. Former U.S. Forest Service chief Michael Dombeck has called “Elemental” “an outstanding film that deserves the widest possible viewing. In a visually stunning manner, it distills what we’ve learned about wildland fire over the decades and provides a road-map for badly needed changes that will benefit thousands of people, particularly in fire-prone communities.”
Following the screening Tuesday, there will be a talk with homegrown experts: a panel from the West Region Wildfire Council will discuss wildfires in the San Juans.
The doors open at the Sherbino Theater at 7 p.m.; “Elemental” screens at 7:30 p.m., and the panel discussion follows. Purchase tickets, and see what else is coming up at the Sherbino Theater over the next few weeks, at sherbino.org. Learn more about the film “Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire” at elementalfilm.com.
