“This is not a gathering,” Kate Jones, the executive director of Telluride Arts, says with emphasis.
“There’s no live music. No food and beverages. It’s not a lot of people crammed into one space, all fun and festive. Remember that? This is not that. This is focused shopping.”
Jones was comparing the many “fun and festive” Holiday Arts Bazaars that have come before, with the one that takes place this weekend, from Friday through Sunday.
It’s not that this one won’t be fun. It’s just that the merrymaking will by necessity be dialed back this year, to keep everyone safe and healthy in a pandemic.
The holiday bazaar has been a lively tradition each December for decades.
“It’s something that artists prepare for every year, and rely on for their seasonal income. It’s why we’re so committed to keeping it going,” Jones explained. “We keep something like 15 percent (of sales), to cover our costs. Everything else goes back to the artists.”
When the Planet reached Jones earlier this week, the Telluride Arts team had just gotten off the phone with San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin, “who signs off on absolutely everything” in the way of public events, as Jones put it, “and she’s absolutely comfortable with this bazaar.”
That’s because “we’re following retail (health) protocols to a T. All summer, we’ve hosted events. Our comfort zone is to stay slightly more restrictive” than county health guidelines require. “It makes us feel better,” Jones said.
Accordingly, this year’s event will be different than usual. The shopping will be more “focused” (which is to say, no more hanging out, listening to music, noshing and socializing).
Another way to look at it is that the focus will be precisely where it should be: on supporting local artists, many of whom get by on limited incomes as it is, and could use financial support right now more than ever.
“We love to support artists every year, and this is a tradition that lots of people really value,” Jones said. “We went over absolutely everything with Grace. She’s been endorsing our activities.” These days, “it’s better to have organized, carefully scripted events, where everyone feels safe,” than privately arranged gatherings where guests may end up feeling uneasy.
This is not the latter sort of get-together, or rather, get-togethers: because not only does the Holiday Arts Bazaar take place over three separate days this year, you don’t even have to attend in person. “By Friday” — opening day — “we’ll have an online marketplace set up through Shopify, in addition to the in-person bazaar,” said Telluride Arts’ associate Austin Halpern.
The online bazaar will stay up through the end of the month.
So, shop at your convenience from your couch or your car. Or, pull on a parka and head out to one of the numerous venues where this year’s event will be held, from noon-5 p.m. “We’ve spread artisans across five venues,” Jones said, including Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery, Gallery 81435, the Telluride Transfer Warehouse, “Ah Haa’s new locale in the Silverjack building and the new locale for Telluride Truffle, near the Title Co. on Pine Street.”
“It’s kind of fun,” Jones added. Telluride Truffle “started the Arts Bazaar years ago. It’s so fun that (founder) Patty Denny’s willing to host it.”
In places where exhibition space is limited —like Telluride Truffle — just two artisans will display their works. At the open-air Transfer Warehouse, by contrast, there is room for many more to showcase pieces in accordance with retail protocols. “We’ve pared down for ultimate safety,” as Jones put it.
The same will hold true next Thursday, when Telluride Art Walk will take place.
“We’ll be in full (health) compliance when it comes to retail capacities. And, just as in the past, we’ll be encouraging galleries to install exhibits in such a way that they can also be enjoyed from the window,” Jones said. “Put your coat on and come on out.”
The Telluride Holiday Arts Bazaar is Friday through Sunday, from 12-5 p.m. Telluride Art Walk, Dec. 17, takes place from 5-8 p.m. Visit telluridearts.org to see what’s on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.