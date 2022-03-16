As one who divides her time between Telluride and Ireland, covering St. Patrick’s Day for the Planet has always presented this writer with something of a challenge.
Historically, St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland was mostly a day of religious observation with parades that served more as political rallies or military processions.
It wasn’t until the mid-1990s that the sheer number of visitors heading to Ireland looking for a party motivated the Irish to start organizing parades as celebrations of their culture.
“Paddy’s Day,” as the Irish call it, has come a long way since then, and this year much of Ireland will be marching, imbibing, enjoying traditional music and more in celebration of their Irishness.
Still, however, there remains no corned beef (a tradition likely started by Irish-American immigrants) and most definitely, my Irish family and friends say, no leprechaun motifs or rivers dyed green.
On this side of the Atlantic, meanwhile, Irish Americans have celebrated their pride in being Irish for decades, with everything from green rivers and scrambled eggs to “Kiss Me I’m Irish” pins to parades and big nights in Irish pubs from Boston to Chicago to San Francisco.
Why not? Given the sheer numbers of people worldwide who claim Irish roots (70-80 million, depending on who you ask), on St. Patrick’s Day, everyone is Irish.
Locally, Telluride’s Irish pub, O’Bannon’s, is — naturally — at the epicenter of the celebration. Today, O’B’s is serving up corned beef and cabbage for $15 from 2 p.m. “until we run out,” said owner/manager Ann Marie Fitzpatrick. Then, the pub is holding a dance party from 9 p.m. onward with DJ Seano spinning the tunes.
Said Fitzpatrick, “There will be plenty of Jameson, plenty of Guinness. After all, it’s like our Super Bowl.”
The Telluride Historical Museum and Wilkinson Public Library are collaborating on a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day gathering aimed at celebrating the traditional culture of Ireland.
There will be storytelling, music by local fiddle player Anneke Dean, dancing and some basic words in gaeilge — pronounced gal-lick, the traditional language of Ireland. There’ll also be refreshments, such as Irish brown bread, courtesy of Baked In Telluride.
The get-together takes place at the library from 4-5 p.m. today.
“We’re looking at Ireland’s culture and history in a fun and informative way,” the museum’s director of public engagement, Mary Higgins, said.
She continued, “In San Miguel County, for example, we discovered that the miners had St. Patrick’s Day dances in the Sheridan Opera House. All the men had to tie differently-colored ribbons around their arms in green, white or red. They could only dance when the band called their color. We could only theorize that this was because there were more men than women at that time. It’s these types of culturally appreciative stories that we’ll be telling.”
Over at Telluride Elks Lodge, according to District Leader Cindy Wyszynski, there will be the traditional corned beef dinner followed by a live auction.
“We will have a few things for a silent auction as well,” Wyszynski said. “Dinner is from 5:30-7 p.m. and is $15. Kids under 10 are $10. The live auction will begin at 7 p.m.”
Back up main street, the Sheridan Opera House hosts Bill and Jilian Nershi, along with Island Grass, for a concert on its historic stage this evening. The doors open at 7 p.m., and the music begins at 8 p.m. The opera house will tip its hat to St. Patrick with themed drink specials, decorations and more.
“We definitely encourage concert-goers to dress up,” PR and Marketing Director Maggie Stevens said.
Given the tendency of St. Patrick’s Day revelers to toast the Emerald Isle and its patron saint with some sort of tipple, it isn’t surprising that local bars are rising to the occasion with drink specials featuring Irish whiskeys, ales and, of course, Guinness stout.
“We will have $5 Jameson and $5 Irish red ales,” said Stronghouse General Manager Mike Hayes.
Last Dollar Saloon co-owner Mike Lee has pledged to keep the Guinness and Irish whiskeys flowing, along with “good Irish cheer”.
Finally, for those parishioners of Telluride’s St. Patrick’s Church — and visitors — who would like to observe the religious holiday, there will be a mass today in honor of St. Patrick. The service begins at 5:30 p.m., according to Fr. Mariusz Wirkowski.
