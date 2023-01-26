She has been memorialized in song and possesses a voice that is crystalline and pure, at once delicate and forged from steel. The legendary folk singer Judy Collins is returning to Telluride Thursday, Feb 9, at the historic Sheridan Opera House. Her show, hosted by the Sheridan Arts Foundation, is called Judy Collins: Winter Stories with Chatham County Line.
The opera house folks invite the community to join the Grammy-winner and seven-time nominee, along with masterful Americana band Chatham County Line, to a hootenanny. Folk music may be regionally derived, but it’s always universally resonant. Case in point, the folk album “Winter Stories,” a comfy collection of seasonal and emotionally evocative songs by an unlikely gathering of artists. The album lineup boasts the pairing of Collins and Chatham County Line.
“I knew…Chatham County Line would be a great fit with me,” Collins said. “The language of music overarches everything, including geography. When we came together in the studio, we found we could speak to each other in a way that was compatible and nuanced.”
In February 2019, Collins, Norwegian folk artist Jonas Fjeld (not present at this performance) and Chatham County Line headed down to vibey Echo Mountain Studios — a former stately church — in Ashville, North Carolina. Prior to this, the three artists knew each other tangentially, but never officially worked together in this context. The artists had three days of rehearsal and preproduction in which they picked the album’s core songs from a list of 20 potential seasonally themed tunes.
“I’m a winter guy — in my part of the world its winter seven months of the year,” Fjeld said. “Winter is a wonderful time to be close to the ones you love.”
From there, Judy, Jonas and CCL tracked album basics in a few days of fun and freewheeling recording sessions.
“We would gather around tell stories and exchange histories … that exchange is very much a part of the folk tradition,” Collins said.
The resulting project, “Winter Stories,” is a collection of classics, new tunes and a few surprises, featuring spirited lead vocal turns, breathtaking duets, and Collins’ stunning harmony singing.
“Learning songs is fundamental to my core being — it’s always an adventure to peek behind the curtain to understand what the writer went through,” she said.
Select album standouts include a Collins’ classic, “Mountain Girl,” and a stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “The River.” On “Winter Stories,” fans can finally hear it recorded in its full majesty. The artists also cherrypicked songs they’ve longed to record throughout the years, including Jimmy Webb’s “The Highwaymen,” which Collins has performed live with Stephen Stills, and Stan Rodger’s “North West Passage.”
The album was nominated for a Norwegian Grammy and registered a Billboard No. 1.
“Folk singer-songwriter Judy Collins released the greatest folk album of 2019, ‘Winter Stories.’” Raved Digital Journal that year.
Also on tap at the opera house are acoustic singer-songwriters Brett Dennen and John Craigie, who will appear there Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m.
The 6th Annual Lift Series is a night of acoustic music celebrating music, skiing and community. Started by Dennen in 2017, the Lift Series has been visiting the best ski towns in America for the past six years. Joining Dennen is a longtime friend Craigie; the two went to college together. Expect stunning songwriting from both artists, including a special set on stage together.
Tickets for both Judy Collins and the Dennen-Craigie shows are $55-$65, all reserved seats, plus a $5 ticketing fee. All tickets are sold through sheridanoperahouse.com.
The Sheridan Arts Foundation was founded in 1991 as a 501c3 nonprofit organization to preserve the historic Sheridan Opera House as an arts and cultural resource for the Telluride community, to bring quality arts and cultural events to Telluride and to provide local and national youth with access and exposure to the arts through education. The Sheridan Arts Foundation is sponsored in part by grants from the CCAASE, Colorado Creative Industries, the Johnson Family Foundation, the Telluride Foundation, and an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
